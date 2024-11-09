iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SHREE RAJASTHAN SYNTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Of board Meeting For Financial Result For Quarter And Half Yar Ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON 06TH SEPTEMBER 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SHREE RAJASTHAN SYNTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024.
Board Meeting28 May 202414 May 2024
SHREE RAJASTHAN SYNTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Board Meeting outcome for appointment of Additional Independent Director and other matters Cessation of M/s V.K. & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 30.03.2024 Appointment of Mr. Rajiv Sharma as Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 01.04.2024 and Mr. Narendra Nath Agrawala, Independent Director cease to be an Independent Director of the Company due to completion of Second consecutive term from the close of Business hours of 31.03.2024 Appointment of M/s Himanshu S K Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24.
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on 21st March, 2024 interalia has considered and approved the allotment of 1,43,10,000 equity shares of the company on preferential basis
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for approval of PAS-4 and PAS-5 forms for issuance of upto 1,43,10,000 (One Crore Forty-Three Lakhs Ten Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company through Preferential Issue Read less..
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SHREE RAJASTHAN SYNTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023 Approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

