Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1979, Shree Rajasthan Syntex (SRSL) was promoted by V K Ladia, S C Agarwal and S R Jain along with RIICO. In Jan.92, SRSL came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 6.94 cr, to part-finance the capital cost of the polypropylene multifilament yarn project in Jaipur. SRSL is an integrated producer of textile raw materials including Synthetic Spun Yarns, Cotton Yarns and Polypropylene Yarns. It has plants at Dungarpur and Bagru in Rajasthan. The Company produces 2500 MT of yarn every month and has installed the latest state of art machinery in its plants.In 1998-99, the company had made a scheme of installation of 4 nos autoconers, 4 nos TFOs, 2 nos draw frames, 12 nos cards, 2 nos DT machines, 1 no uster tester and DG sets etc at a total cost of Rs 926 lacs which is financed through TUFS loan and internal accruals.During 1999-2000, Shree Shyam Filaments, Division of the company has been granted the quality system certificates - ISO 9002 for the manufacture and supply of Polypropylene Multifilament yarns for domestic and export makets. The company has established markets in Turkey,Egypt,Germany & Kenya. It is tapping the markets of Syria and Jordan.During the year 2004-05, the Company set up a new plant for manufacture of cotton yarn by installation of 12,000 spindles at Dungarpur through a separate division, Shree Rajasthan Polycot. It also installed 4.2 MW Power Plant of Wartsila make to meet the increased power requirement,which commenced commercial production in March, 2005. It changed 13 Ring Frames, 4 Carding Machines and 2 Draw Frames and installed in place of these machines LR6 Ring Frames of Lakshmi Rieter, 4 Cards of Trumac and 3 Nos. Lakshmi Rieter Draw Frames. The Company replaced manual cone winding machine with 4 new Autoconers. It installed further a Heavy Fuel Power Plant of 1.45 MW of Wartsila Make at its Filament Division. The Erstwhile Shree Rajasthan Texchem Ltd. was amalgamated with the Company, which became effective from 2.12.06. As a result, the manufacturing undertaking was made a Division of the Company during the year 2006-07. The Thermal Power Plant commissioned its operations from December, 2008.The Company has implemented the expansion cum modernization project wherein the State of art machinery including auto doffing system on ring frames has been added to ensure its global competitiveness.