Shree Ram Twistex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
29.38
11.75
11.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
37.42
49.36
42.12
Net Worth
66.8
61.11
53.87
Minority Interest
Debt
67.04
55.7
56.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.85
3.4
1.38
Total Liabilities
138.69
120.21
112.21
Fixed Assets
72.92
77.81
76.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.47
0.43
0.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
65.2
41.59
35.22
Inventories
24
28.49
23.12
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.5
20.81
22.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.32
7.79
8.45
Sundry Creditors
-13.16
-13.81
-15.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.46
-1.69
-2.57
Cash
0.09
0.39
0.18
Total Assets
138.68
120.22
112.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.