No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
29.38
11.75
11.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
37.42
49.36
42.12
Net Worth
66.8
61.11
53.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,911.85
|0
|1,96,538.26
|-174.44
|0.35
|10,431.76
|808.41
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
508.2
|18.68
|14,756.89
|169.95
|0.98
|2,451.91
|339.91
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
26.41
|33.38
|13,606.2
|42.26
|1.35
|1,565.8
|7.68
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
138.25
|33.07
|13,543.23
|-10.29
|0.12
|1,961.44
|42.2
Swan Corp Ltd
SWANCORP
405.9
|0
|12,823.52
|2.22
|0.02
|60.17
|146.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
566P1 Umwada Road,
Gondal,
Gujarat - 360311
Tel: +91 75100 12200
Website: http://www.shreeramtwistex.com
Email: cs@shreeramtwistex.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Shree Ram Twistex Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.