Shree Refrigerations Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.9

4.06

3.29

3.29

Preference Capital

0

19.9

19.81

19.81

Reserves

59.84

25.64

3.15

-0.19

Net Worth

64.74

49.6

26.25

22.91

Minority Interest

Debt

33.83

28.8

30.13

15.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.5

0.76

0.47

0

Total Liabilities

100.07

79.16

56.85

38.65

Fixed Assets

10.94

10.35

5.2

4.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.84

1.84

1.84

1.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.79

Networking Capital

82.11

61.12

47.8

29.49

Inventories

32.2

29.9

28.12

24.5

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

63.57

31.58

21.29

2.72

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.15

14.68

21.51

16.24

Sundry Creditors

-12.33

-10.18

-12.2

-7.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-12.48

-4.86

-10.92

-6.94

Cash

5.17

5.85

2.01

2.24

Total Assets

100.06

79.16

56.85

38.65

