Shree Refrigerations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.9
4.06
3.29
3.29
Preference Capital
0
19.9
19.81
19.81
Reserves
59.84
25.64
3.15
-0.19
Net Worth
64.74
49.6
26.25
22.91
Minority Interest
Debt
33.83
28.8
30.13
15.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.5
0.76
0.47
0
Total Liabilities
100.07
79.16
56.85
38.65
Fixed Assets
10.94
10.35
5.2
4.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.84
1.84
1.84
1.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.79
Networking Capital
82.11
61.12
47.8
29.49
Inventories
32.2
29.9
28.12
24.5
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
63.57
31.58
21.29
2.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.15
14.68
21.51
16.24
Sundry Creditors
-12.33
-10.18
-12.2
-7.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.48
-4.86
-10.92
-6.94
Cash
5.17
5.85
2.01
2.24
Total Assets
100.06
79.16
56.85
38.65
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.