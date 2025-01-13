Shree Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.8
79.8
79.8
79.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-71.09
-55.83
-54.64
-58.24
Net Worth
8.7
23.97
25.16
21.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.7
23.97
25.16
21.56
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
17.38
18.7
15.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.55
6.18
4.94
4.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.44
6.29
5.3
5.33
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-0.11
-0.36
-0.37
Cash
3.16
0.4
1.52
1.19
Total Assets
8.71
23.96
25.16
21.56
