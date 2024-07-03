SectorFinance
Open₹0.36
Prev. Close₹0.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.56
Day's High₹0.36
Day's Low₹0.35
52 Week's High₹0.57
52 Week's Low₹0.31
Book Value₹0.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.8
79.8
79.8
79.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-71.09
-55.83
-54.64
-58.24
Net Worth
8.7
23.97
25.16
21.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1
-3.72
2.7
-16.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.14
0.14
0.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0.14
0.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shankar Kumar Chakraborty
Non Executive Director
Harshwant Joshi
Addtnl Independent Director
Amit Kumar Basu
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sunil Gopi Chandra
Additional Director
Sonal Derasari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Maniar
Managing Director & CEO
Bhavya Dhiman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shree Securities Ltd (SSL), was incorporated on 23rd February, 1994 as Shree Securities Private Limited and was later converted into a Public Limited Company in Nov.94 in the State of West Bengal. The Company is presently engaged in dealing with share and securities, money lending, and corporate advisory services. The Company gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers. It earns revenue through interest on loans so given to borrowers. The Business of the Company is to make both long term and short term investment in quoted as well as unquoted shares. However, the Company is solely concentrating in the NBFC segment and is registered as a Non Banking Financial Company with RBI, Kolkata.The Company provide personalized, fast, reliable, quality-driven, convenient, and cost effective solutions to clients through Innovative Product Structure, Personalized Approach & Services, Effective Cost Management, Ethical and transparent practices and delivering what they promise. The entire Capital of the company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. as well as the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. The Company has connectivity with both the participants i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as well as Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) the total shares of the Company are in Demat form.To consolidate the business and to expand their fund based activity in the area of leasing, bill discounting, intercorporate deposits, and investment in share and securities, the
The Shree Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Securities Ltd is ₹27.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Securities Ltd is 0 and 3.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Securities Ltd is ₹0.31 and ₹0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.77%, 3 Years at -46.42%, 1 Year at -26.53%, 6 Month at -7.69%, 3 Month at 2.86% and 1 Month at 5.88%.
