Summary

Shree Securities Ltd (SSL), was incorporated on 23rd February, 1994 as Shree Securities Private Limited and was later converted into a Public Limited Company in Nov.94 in the State of West Bengal. The Company is presently engaged in dealing with share and securities, money lending, and corporate advisory services. The Company gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers. It earns revenue through interest on loans so given to borrowers. The Business of the Company is to make both long term and short term investment in quoted as well as unquoted shares. However, the Company is solely concentrating in the NBFC segment and is registered as a Non Banking Financial Company with RBI, Kolkata.The Company provide personalized, fast, reliable, quality-driven, convenient, and cost effective solutions to clients through Innovative Product Structure, Personalized Approach & Services, Effective Cost Management, Ethical and transparent practices and delivering what they promise. The entire Capital of the company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. as well as the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. The Company has connectivity with both the participants i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as well as Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) the total shares of the Company are in Demat form.To consolidate the business and to expand their fund based activity in the area of leasing, bill discounting, intercorporate deposits, and investment in share and securities, the

