Shree Securities Ltd Share Price

0.35
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.36
  • Day's High0.36
  • 52 Wk High0.57
  • Prev. Close0.36
  • Day's Low0.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0.31
  • Turnover (lac)13.56
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.36

Prev. Close

0.36

Turnover(Lac.)

13.56

Day's High

0.36

Day's Low

0.35

52 Week's High

0.57

52 Week's Low

0.31

Book Value

0.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Securities Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shree Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.44%

Non-Promoter- 99.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.8

79.8

79.8

79.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-71.09

-55.83

-54.64

-58.24

Net Worth

8.7

23.97

25.16

21.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1

-3.72

2.7

-16.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.14

0.14

0.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0.14

0.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

Shree Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shankar Kumar Chakraborty

Non Executive Director

Harshwant Joshi

Addtnl Independent Director

Amit Kumar Basu

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sunil Gopi Chandra

Additional Director

Sonal Derasari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Maniar

Managing Director & CEO

Bhavya Dhiman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Securities Ltd

Summary

Shree Securities Ltd (SSL), was incorporated on 23rd February, 1994 as Shree Securities Private Limited and was later converted into a Public Limited Company in Nov.94 in the State of West Bengal. The Company is presently engaged in dealing with share and securities, money lending, and corporate advisory services. The Company gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers. It earns revenue through interest on loans so given to borrowers. The Business of the Company is to make both long term and short term investment in quoted as well as unquoted shares. However, the Company is solely concentrating in the NBFC segment and is registered as a Non Banking Financial Company with RBI, Kolkata.The Company provide personalized, fast, reliable, quality-driven, convenient, and cost effective solutions to clients through Innovative Product Structure, Personalized Approach & Services, Effective Cost Management, Ethical and transparent practices and delivering what they promise. The entire Capital of the company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. as well as the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. The Company has connectivity with both the participants i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as well as Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) the total shares of the Company are in Demat form.To consolidate the business and to expand their fund based activity in the area of leasing, bill discounting, intercorporate deposits, and investment in share and securities, the
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Securities Ltd share price today?

The Shree Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Securities Ltd is ₹27.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Securities Ltd is 0 and 3.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Securities Ltd is ₹0.31 and ₹0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Securities Ltd?

Shree Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.77%, 3 Years at -46.42%, 1 Year at -26.53%, 6 Month at -7.69%, 3 Month at 2.86% and 1 Month at 5.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.56 %

