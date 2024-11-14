Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

Outcome of board Meeting dated 4th January, 2025 Resignation of Independent Directors of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Shree Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. Outcome of Board meeting as on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Shree Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting to be held through VC Mode for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. ii. To fix the Book closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. iii. To approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General meeting. iv. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting the voting process for Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-2024. v. Any other matter with the permission of Chair Outcome of BM held on 04.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Shree Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

Shree Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audit Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any Other Matter if any. 1. Approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. 2. Audit Report by the Statutory Auditors on Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. 3. Submission of declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 4. Intimation of declaration of dividend under Regulation 43 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 5. Submission of Form-A for Financial Year 2023-24 in compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Non dividend has been declared by the Board for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024