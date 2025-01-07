Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.45
25.41
12.98
9.62
yoy growth (%)
-35.23
95.77
34.79
-16.21
Raw materials
-8.9
-14.7
-7.52
-6.08
As % of sales
54.1
57.84
57.97
63.13
Employee costs
-2
-2.11
-1.47
-1.19
As % of sales
12.19
8.33
11.36
12.44
Other costs
-4.07
-5.92
-3.19
-1.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.77
23.3
24.58
18.28
Operating profit
1.46
2.67
0.78
0.59
OPM
8.92
10.51
6.07
6.13
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.18
-0.13
-0.11
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.03
0.05
0.27
0.38
Profit before tax
1.23
2.53
0.9
0.86
Taxes
-0.36
-0.6
-0.22
-0.32
Tax rate
-29.62
-23.89
-24.42
-37.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.86
1.92
0.68
0.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.86
1.92
0.68
0.53
yoy growth (%)
-54.95
180.44
28.83
-46.32
NPM
5.27
7.58
5.29
5.53
