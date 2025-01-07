iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.79
(3.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.45

25.41

12.98

9.62

yoy growth (%)

-35.23

95.77

34.79

-16.21

Raw materials

-8.9

-14.7

-7.52

-6.08

As % of sales

54.1

57.84

57.97

63.13

Employee costs

-2

-2.11

-1.47

-1.19

As % of sales

12.19

8.33

11.36

12.44

Other costs

-4.07

-5.92

-3.19

-1.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.77

23.3

24.58

18.28

Operating profit

1.46

2.67

0.78

0.59

OPM

8.92

10.51

6.07

6.13

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.18

-0.13

-0.11

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0.03

0.05

0.27

0.38

Profit before tax

1.23

2.53

0.9

0.86

Taxes

-0.36

-0.6

-0.22

-0.32

Tax rate

-29.62

-23.89

-24.42

-37.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.86

1.92

0.68

0.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.86

1.92

0.68

0.53

yoy growth (%)

-54.95

180.44

28.83

-46.32

NPM

5.27

7.58

5.29

5.53

Sh. Steel Wire : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.