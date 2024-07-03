Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹40.04
Prev. Close₹39.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.67
Day's High₹40.04
Day's Low₹37.5
52 Week's High₹50.8
52 Week's Low₹34.2
Book Value₹40.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.14
10.22
9.7
9.41
Net Worth
13.44
13.52
13
12.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.45
25.41
12.98
9.62
yoy growth (%)
-35.23
95.77
34.79
-16.21
Raw materials
-8.9
-14.7
-7.52
-6.08
As % of sales
54.1
57.84
57.97
63.13
Employee costs
-2
-2.11
-1.47
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.23
2.53
0.9
0.86
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.18
-0.13
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.36
-0.6
-0.22
-0.32
Working capital
1.01
0.1
2.02
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.23
95.77
34.79
-16.21
Op profit growth
-45.03
238.96
33.53
-56.61
EBIT growth
-51.17
175.16
6.5
-46.37
Net profit growth
-54.95
180.44
28.83
-46.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
900.5
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
132.2
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
938.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,488.15
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
664.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajiv Gugnan
Managing Director
Anil L Sajnani
Non Executive Director
Ashish Lachman Sajnani
Whole-time Director
Kirtee Anil Sajnani
Independent Director
Mehak Vachhani
Independent Director
Joy Dodani
Whole-time Director
Ramnarayan Tiwari
Whole-time Director
Dattaram Mhaparle
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj C. Patade
Summary
Incorporated in 1972, Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd (SSWRL) is today a blue chip company and a leader in steel wires ropes. Operating from its modern sophisticated state-of-art plant at Khopoli. The Company is engaged in the business of production of Steel Wire Ropes, Strands, Slings, Three Pulley Type Regulating Equipments, Section Insulator Assembly and allied products. It is one of the major supplier to Railways, Port Trusts, ONGC, Oil India, Defence, Steel Plants, Dept. of Atomic Energy, Cold Fields and other major projects. Shree Wire Ropes are in extensive use in general Engineering, Shipping, Fishing, Mining, Oil Well Exploration, Construction, Aerial Application, Deep Sea Exploration and so on. The Company has introduced own Quality Machine Shop to carry out the Machining process of the casted items along with its own physical & chemical testing laboratory. Its current production is over 1000 Kgs per day. Apart from these, it is one of the major supplier for products such as Stainless Steel Wire Ropes, Regulating Equipment, Traction Bond and Anticreep Wire Rope to the Indian Railways. These items are required by the Indian Railways for Electrification of various railway routes throughout India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Wire Rope, Wire Rope Allied Products and Railway OHE products as well. Hence, it has replaced new machineries in place of old ones to increase production capacity, meet future demand, bring efficiency and reduce overhead cost. Due to prev
The Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹12.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd is 0 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹34.2 and ₹50.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.61%, 3 Years at 16.62%, 1 Year at -2.44%, 6 Month at 0.41%, 3 Month at -3.54% and 1 Month at -3.44%.
