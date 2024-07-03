iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd Share Price

39
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.04
  • Day's High40.04
  • 52 Wk High50.8
  • Prev. Close39.25
  • Day's Low37.5
  • 52 Wk Low 34.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

40.04

Prev. Close

39.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.67

Day's High

40.04

Day's Low

37.5

52 Week's High

50.8

52 Week's Low

34.2

Book Value

40.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.76%

Non-Promoter- 69.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.14

10.22

9.7

9.41

Net Worth

13.44

13.52

13

12.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.45

25.41

12.98

9.62

yoy growth (%)

-35.23

95.77

34.79

-16.21

Raw materials

-8.9

-14.7

-7.52

-6.08

As % of sales

54.1

57.84

57.97

63.13

Employee costs

-2

-2.11

-1.47

-1.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.23

2.53

0.9

0.86

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.18

-0.13

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.36

-0.6

-0.22

-0.32

Working capital

1.01

0.1

2.02

0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.23

95.77

34.79

-16.21

Op profit growth

-45.03

238.96

33.53

-56.61

EBIT growth

-51.17

175.16

6.5

-46.37

Net profit growth

-54.95

180.44

28.83

-46.32

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

900.5

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

132.2

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

938.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,488.15

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

664.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajiv Gugnan

Managing Director

Anil L Sajnani

Non Executive Director

Ashish Lachman Sajnani

Whole-time Director

Kirtee Anil Sajnani

Independent Director

Mehak Vachhani

Independent Director

Joy Dodani

Whole-time Director

Ramnarayan Tiwari

Whole-time Director

Dattaram Mhaparle

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj C. Patade

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1972, Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd (SSWRL) is today a blue chip company and a leader in steel wires ropes. Operating from its modern sophisticated state-of-art plant at Khopoli. The Company is engaged in the business of production of Steel Wire Ropes, Strands, Slings, Three Pulley Type Regulating Equipments, Section Insulator Assembly and allied products. It is one of the major supplier to Railways, Port Trusts, ONGC, Oil India, Defence, Steel Plants, Dept. of Atomic Energy, Cold Fields and other major projects. Shree Wire Ropes are in extensive use in general Engineering, Shipping, Fishing, Mining, Oil Well Exploration, Construction, Aerial Application, Deep Sea Exploration and so on. The Company has introduced own Quality Machine Shop to carry out the Machining process of the casted items along with its own physical & chemical testing laboratory. Its current production is over 1000 Kgs per day. Apart from these, it is one of the major supplier for products such as Stainless Steel Wire Ropes, Regulating Equipment, Traction Bond and Anticreep Wire Rope to the Indian Railways. These items are required by the Indian Railways for Electrification of various railway routes throughout India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Wire Rope, Wire Rope Allied Products and Railway OHE products as well. Hence, it has replaced new machineries in place of old ones to increase production capacity, meet future demand, bring efficiency and reduce overhead cost. Due to prev
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd share price today?

The Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹12.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd is 0 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹34.2 and ₹50.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd?

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.61%, 3 Years at 16.62%, 1 Year at -2.44%, 6 Month at 0.41%, 3 Month at -3.54% and 1 Month at -3.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.24 %

