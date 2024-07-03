Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1972, Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd (SSWRL) is today a blue chip company and a leader in steel wires ropes. Operating from its modern sophisticated state-of-art plant at Khopoli. The Company is engaged in the business of production of Steel Wire Ropes, Strands, Slings, Three Pulley Type Regulating Equipments, Section Insulator Assembly and allied products. It is one of the major supplier to Railways, Port Trusts, ONGC, Oil India, Defence, Steel Plants, Dept. of Atomic Energy, Cold Fields and other major projects. Shree Wire Ropes are in extensive use in general Engineering, Shipping, Fishing, Mining, Oil Well Exploration, Construction, Aerial Application, Deep Sea Exploration and so on. The Company has introduced own Quality Machine Shop to carry out the Machining process of the casted items along with its own physical & chemical testing laboratory. Its current production is over 1000 Kgs per day. Apart from these, it is one of the major supplier for products such as Stainless Steel Wire Ropes, Regulating Equipment, Traction Bond and Anticreep Wire Rope to the Indian Railways. These items are required by the Indian Railways for Electrification of various railway routes throughout India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Wire Rope, Wire Rope Allied Products and Railway OHE products as well. Hence, it has replaced new machineries in place of old ones to increase production capacity, meet future demand, bring efficiency and reduce overhead cost. Due to prevailing market conditions, it planned for diversification in their production activity by introducing new items in manufacturing.