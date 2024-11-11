Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SHREE STEEL WIRE ROPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 10:00 a.m at the administrative office of the Company for considering inter-alia the following matters: 1. To consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chairman if any. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 trading window has been closed for trading in Securities of the Company From October 01 2024 to till 48 (forty-eight) hours after the conclusion of the above mentioned Board Meeting. You are requested to kindly take the above information on records. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. November 11, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half- year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half- year ended September 30, 2024. The Company is hereby enclosing the Un-audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the Limited Review Report. The Board Meeting commenced at 10:00 a.m and concluded at 5.15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

SHREE STEEL WIRE ROPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chairman if any. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window has been closed for trading in the Securities of the Company From July 01 2024 to till 48 (forty-eight) hours after the conclusion of the above mentioned Board Meeting. You are requested to kindly take the above information on record. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i,e. August 06, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, submitted by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. The Board decided that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday 5th September 2024 and Book Closure Dates for the same will be From Friday 30th August 2024 to Thursday 5th September 2024 (Both Days Inclusive) and that notice for the conduct of AGM be issued to shareholders. The Board of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Read less.. Considered and Approved Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 with Limited Review Report submitted by Statutory Auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

SHREE STEEL WIRE ROPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Shree Steel Wire Ropes Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at 10.00 A.M the administrative office of the Company at 5th Floor Shiv Ashish Commercial Complex Plot no.10 19th Road Chembur Mumbai - 400071 inter alia to Consider and Approve the following items: 1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audit report for the Financial year 2023-24. 3. Any other matters with the permission of the chair if any. Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2024, has inter alia: 1. Approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter / financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Auditors Reports for the aforesaid Audited Financial Results is issued by Chandak Agarwal & Co, Chartered Accountants prepared under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Financial Results is prepared under Listing Regulations for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; 3. other businesses (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

