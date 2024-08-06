To,

The Members,

Shree Steel Wire Ropes Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their Thirty Second Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS :

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with the previous year figures are given hereunder:

Particulars For the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 For the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023 Revenue from Operations 9,95,73,633 18,82,32,431 Other Income 14,08,305 6,64,728 Total Income 10,09,81,938 18,88,97,159 Profit/ Loss Before Tax (19,28,229) 1,06,66,046 Less: Current Tax - 28,84,123 Deferred Tax (4,36,065) (2,20,486) Excess/ (Short) Provisions of the previous year - 1,54,819 Profit/ Loss after tax (14,92,164) 78,47,590 Other Comprehensive Income 690850 (25,90,741) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 801315 52,56,849 Earning Per Share(Basic) (0.45) 2.37 Earning Per Share(Diluted) (0.45) 2.37

The Company has adopted the Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with effect from April, 2017 and accordingly these financial results have been prepared in accordance with the recognization and measurement principles laid down in the IND AS 34 Interim Financial Reporting prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

2. DIVIDEND :

The Board of Directors has not recommended Dividends for the Financial Year 2023-24.

3. SHARE CAPITAL:

Authorized Share Capital

There is no change in Authorized Share Capital of the company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

The Company has paid Listing Fees for the financial year 2024-25, to the Stock Exchange.

4. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS :

Your Companys income from operations during the year under review was ^ 9,95,73,633 as compared to ^ 18,82,32,431 in the previous year. The total loss incurred during the year under review was ^ 1492164 as against a profit of ^ 78,47,590 during the previous year.

Detailed analysis and future outlook of the Companys business are dealt in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

5. AUDITOR AND AUDIT REPORT :

a) STATUTORY AUDITOR :

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, Chandak Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN135067W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for financial year 2023-24 & 2024-25 and they shall hold office until the conclusion of this 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2025, on such remuneration as may be decided by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

Pursuant to Section 139 and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant Rules prescribed there under, the Company has received certificate from the Auditors to the effect, inter-alia, confirming that their appointment continues to be within the limits laid down by the Act, is as per the term provided under the Act, that they are not disqualified for continuing such appointment under the provisions of applicable laws and also that there are no pending proceedings against them or any of their partners with respect to the professional matters of conduct.

AUDIT REPORT

The Auditors report is self-explanatory & do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservations or adverse remark.

b) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The Board appointed Rushabh Doshi, Practising Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24 as mandated under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is annexed herewith marked as "Annexure A" to this report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

c) COST AUDIT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rule, 2014, the Company is not required to maintain cost records and conduct cost audit.

6. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS :

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

7. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE(PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT.2013:

Your Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act,2013. This policy applies to all categories of employees of the Company, including permanent management and workmen, temporaries, trainees and employees on contract at their workplace or at client sites. Internal Complaints Committee(s) (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. The cases reported to such Committee(s) are investigated by the respective Committee(s) members and the detailed report thereon is presented to the Board of Directors on a regular basis. During the year under report, your Company did not receive any cases of sexual harassment and hence as at March 31, 2024, there were no pending cases of anti-harassment in your Company.

8. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in "Annexure B" and is attached to this report.

9. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion & Analysis Report for the year under review, in terms of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, (the "Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report under "Annexure C".

10. BUSINESS OVERVIEW :

The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Wire Rope, Wire Rope Allied Products and Railway OHE products. The management review is presented separately in the annual report.

11. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report.

12. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

Pursuant to Section 135(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Boards Report should disclose the responsibility undertaken and committee constituted for the same.

However, company has suffered loss for the financial year 2023-2024 and thus does not require complying with the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility.

13. DEPOSITS:

Your Company had not accepted the deposits from the public as per Section 74 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

14. LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The details of the Loans, Guarantees or Investments made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Company, to other Body Corporate or persons are given in notes to the financial statements.

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other Designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval Disclosures pursuant to Accounting Standards on related party transactions have been made in the notes to the Financial Statements.

The Board of Directors has approved the policy on transactions with related parties ("RPT Policy"),pursuant to the recommendation of the Audit Committee. In line with the requirements of the Act, RBI Regulations and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated the RPT Policy which is also available on the Companys website at http://www.sswrl.com/corporategovernance.php. The RPT Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and related parties.

16. REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNAL:

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as "Annexure D".

17. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES :

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

18. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE :

As per Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, it is not applicable for the Company.

19. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES :

The information required in accordance with Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Further, the Company has no person in its employment drawing salary of Rs. 60 lakhs per annum or Rs. 5 lakhs per month as defined under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) and 3 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

20. ANNUAL RETURN:

As required Under Section 92(3) of the Act, the Company has placed a copy of the annual return on its website and the same is available in the Investors Section on the Companys website (www.sswrl.com). The Annual Return for the year would be updated once the same is filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course.

21. NUMBER OF BOARD & COMMITTEE MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

During the financial year 2023-24, Four (4) Board Meetings were held on:

Sr. Nos. Board Meetings held during the year 1. 29th May 2023 2. 11th August 2023 3. 7th November 2023 4. 29th January 2024

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

Currently, the Board has three committees: Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee. For the Financial year 2023-2024, the below are the details of the Committee, as per the applicable provisions of the Act and Rules:

Name of Committee Composition of the Committee No. of Meeting Held Audit Committee Rajiv Gugnani, Chairman Ashish Sajnani Mehak Vachhani 4 Nomination& Remuneration Committee Rajiv Gugnani, Chairman Ashish Sajnani Joy Dodani 3 Stakeholder Relationship Committee Rajiv Gugnani, Chairman Ashish Sajnani Anil Sajnani 4

22. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submits its Responsibility Statement:-

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and were operating effectively.

23. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 164(2) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has received the disclosure in Form DIR - 8 from its Directors being appointed or reappointed and has noted that none of the Directors are disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

24. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules as per the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

25. EVALUATION OF THE BOARDS PERFORMANCE

In compliance with the requirements of Section 134(3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the performance of the Board was carried out during the year under review. The Board was evaluated for its performance based on the following factors:

i. Attendance of Board Meetings and Committees;

ii. Contribution made to the Board discussions and future planning;

iii. Level of commitment to the stakeholders interest;

iv. Initiatives towards the growth of the business and profitability;

v. Providing outlook, viewpoints and feedback taking the Company ahead beyond expectations.

26. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES.

The Board has framed a Policy relating to the appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

27. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL INFORMATION :

• APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Ramnarayan J. Tiwari(DIN:10422348 ) & Dattaram M. Mhaparle(DIN:10418935) were appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from January 29, 2024. The shareholder assented their appointment on March 30, 2024 through postal ballot.

• CHANGE IN DESIGNATION:

During the period under review Designation of Mr. Ashish L. Sajnani has been changed from Whole Time Director to Non Executive Non Independent Director w.e.f January 29, 2024.

• SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS & EVALUATION PROCESS:

Mr.Rajiv Gugnani, Mr. Joy Dodani, Mrs Mehak Vachhani, Independent Directors of the Company, had a separate meeting held on January 29, 2024, in term of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI LODR, whereas performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was reviewed together with the assessment of the quality, quantity, and timeliness of the flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board as well as oversight of succession planning, risk management, internal controls and prioritization of strategic objectives and Board efficiency. The evaluation concluded that the Board, its Committee and

individual Directors continue to function effectively and remains well balanced and diverse with a strong mix of relevant skills, expertise, and experience.

28. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed and adopted a policy for the selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration.

29. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM:

Your Company has constituted an Audit Committee as required under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and has also established Vigil Mechanism for their employees and Directors to report their genuine concerns or grievances. The Board has accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee during the year under review as and when brought to their notice.

30. LISTING:

Your Companys Equity Capital is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company confirms that it has paid annual listing fees due to the stock exchange for the year 2023-24 and has been diligent in observing all the compliances as stipulated in the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

31. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

Your Company has entered into an agreement with the National Securities Depository Limited as well as the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) to enable shareholders to hold shares in a dematerialized form. The Company also offers simultaneous dematerialization of the physical shares lodged for transfer.

32. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

Your Company continuously invests in strengthening its internal control processes and has appointed Praveen Chandak & Associates., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 018386C) as the Internal Auditors of the Company for financial year 2024-25. The Company has put in place as adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of business. The systems provide a reasonable assurance in respect of providing financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding of assets of the Company and ensuring compliance with corporate policies. Audit Committee periodically reviews the performance of internal audit system.

The Audit Committee reviews adherence to internal control systems and internal audit reports. Further, the Board annually reviews the effectiveness of the Companys internal control system.

33. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company Promotes ethical behaviour in all its business activities and is in process of establishing a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behaviour. The Company has thus formed a vigil mechanism and Whistle blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of the applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct.

The reportable matters would be disclosed to the Audit Committee. The Policy is displayed on the website of the Company www.sswrl.com.

34. SHARES:

a) Buy Back of Securities

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

b) Sweat Equity

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

c) Bonus Shares

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

d) Employees Stock Option Plan

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

35. DETAILS OF AN APPLICATION MADE FOR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVANCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

36. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS .

During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of Loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

37. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Industrial Relations remained cordial throughout the year under review.

38. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Directors sincerely appreciate the high degree of professionalism, commitment and dedication displayed by the employees at all levels. Your Directors also wish to place on record their gratitude to the shareholders for their continued support and confidence.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors For Shree Steel Wire Ropes Limited

Sd/- sd/- Ramnarayan J. Tiwari Anil L. Sajnani Whole Time Director Managing Director DIN:10422348 DIN:00014257

Date: 06/08/2024 Place: Mumbai