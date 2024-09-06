iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd AGM

40.83
(5.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Sh. Steel Wire CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM5 Sep 20246 Aug 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i,e. August 06, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, submitted by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. The Board decided that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday 5th September 2024 and Book Closure Dates for the same will be From Friday 30th August 2024 to Thursday 5th September 2024 (Both Days Inclusive) and that notice for the conduct of AGM be issued to shareholders. The Board of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015, Please find enclosed the details of voting results with respect to the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Also, Please find enclosed, for your records the report issued by the Scrutinizer i,e. Mr. Rushabh Doshi, Practicing Company Secretary. We request you to take the aforesaid on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

