Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd merged Share Price

1.46
(-2.01%)
Jun 9, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

1.56

Prev. Close

1.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.42

Day's Low

1.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:02 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D K Audikesavulu

Joint Managing Director

D A Srinivas

Nominee

P L Sanjeeva Reddy

Director

M G G Naidu

Director

N V Varadarajulu

Director

G Ramachandraiah

Director

T Suryachandra Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Vaani Sugars & Industries Ltd merged

Summary

Shree Vani Sugars & Industries (SVSIL) was incorporated as Shree Telugu Sugars in Oct.84. It acquired its present name in Apr.90. The company was promoted by P Chengal Reddy, C Manohar Reddy and T G Vasanta Gupta and is managed by managing director T Suryachandra Rao. In May 92, SVSIL came out with a Rs 9.15-cr public issue to part-finance the implementation of a Rs 30.8-cr sugar factory in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, for manufacturing white crystal sugar with an installed capacity of 2500 tcd.The company manufactures white crystal sugar and jaggery. Apprehending the diversion of sugarcane to jaggery-making in view of the continued buoyancy in jaggery prices, the company is making all-out efforts to enter into agreements / commitments with farmers to ensure supply of sufficient quantity of quality sugarcane during the 1995-96 crushing season. To encourage the farmers to develop new varieties and to make firm commitments for the supply of sugarcane, the company has extended various incentives to them in the form of supply of seeds, fertilisers and weedicides and by drilling borewells, etc. The company has obtained a loan from the Sugar Development Fund to enable it to take up a massive cane development programme to grow new varieties and encourage farmers to adopt modern agronomic practices. With the development of new varieties of cane, sugar recovery is expected to improve further. In 1997-98, the anticipated cane plantation is 7000 acres besides ratoon plantation of 5000 acre
