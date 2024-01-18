|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Dec 2024
|2 Jan 2025
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 02, 2025
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.