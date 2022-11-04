TO THE MEMBERS OF

SHRI BHOLANATH CARPETS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying (Standalone) financial statements of SHRI BHOLANATH CARPETS LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profits or Loss for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We have conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

A. Revenue Recognition

The accounting policies of the company for revenue recognition are set out in the Financial Statement. The auditors of company have reported revenue recognition as a key audit matter due to the high volume of the transactions, high degree of manufacturing process, labour involvement and considering that accounting involve exercise of judgments and estimates, thereby affecting oeeurrenee and accuracy assertions in respect of revenue recognition. The company is engaged in manufacturing , export and trading carpets on a principal basis and recognizes full value of consideration on transfer of control of traded goods to the customers which most of the time coincides with collection of cash or cash equivalent.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following:

• Obtained and read the financial statements of the company to identify whether the revenue recognition policies are followed in the financial statement of the company.

• We performed audit the following procedures as under:-

i. involvement of IT environment and testing of the IT environment inter-alia for access controls and change management controls over companys billing and other relevant support systems.

ii. evaluation and testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the relevant business process controls, inter-alia controls over the capture, measurement and authorization of revenue transactions and involvement of IT specialists for testing the automated controls therein.

iii. Evaluation of substantive testing involved, testing collections, testing the reconciliation between revenue per the billing system and the financial records and testing supporting documentation for manual journal entries posted in revenue to ensure veracity thereof.

iv. Validation of the judgements and estimates exercised by the management regarding the application of revenue recognition accounting standard.

2.Inventory

The auditors Company have reported existence of inventory as a key audit matter due to involvement of high risk and high volumes .

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following:

We performed inquiry of the audit procedures performed by them to address the key audit matter. As reported to us by the subsidiary auditor, the following procedures have been performed by them:-

i. Evaluation of the design and testing of the implementation of internal controls relating to physical inventory

ii. Performance of test of controls over verification of documentary evidences of controls including the calculation of

consumption of raw material in relation to manufacturing prosess and its loss occurred during manufacturing .

iii. Performance of test of details through sample selection of stores as part of the inventory verification program, including verification of inventory with documentary evidence and verification of shrinkage and moisture gain or loss.

3. Litigation matters

The company has certain significant open legal proceedings with the Income tax , continuing from earlier years, which are as under:

Due to complexity involved in these litigation matters, managements judgement regarding recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined. Accordingly, it has been considered as a key audit matter Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following:

i. Assessing managements position and judgement through discussions (where considered necessary) on legal precedence and other ruling in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions and the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss.

ii. Discussion with the management on the development in these litigations during the year ended March 31, 2024. Review of the disclosures made in the financial statements in this regard.

iii. Obtained representation letter from the management on the assessment of these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements

or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement in this other information and conclued that we have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these (Standalone) financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directorss use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the nublio interest benefits of such communication.

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the CentralGovernment in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on thematters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid (Standalone) financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards

specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalonefinancial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer toour separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on theadequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls withreference to standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company has not deposited self assessment tax of the past precedings two assessment year inculding the current assessment year and also have some of the pending litigations which would not impact its financial position as such which is mentioned below:-

S.Nc Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Gross Amount Paid Under Protest * Period Sec tio n Forum Where the Dispute is Pending 1 Income Tax Income Tax 27,98,068.00 - 2009-10 154 CIT(Appeals) 2 Income Tax Income Tax 2,30,316.00 - 2021-22 143( la) ITO 3 Income Tax Income Tax 3,301.00 - 2015-16 250 CIT(Appeals) 4 Income Tax Income Tax 64,270.00 - 2017-18 143(3) CIT(Appeals) 5 Income Tax Income Tax 14,57,638.00 2013-14 143(3) CIT(Appeals) 6 Income Tax Income Tax 4,76,050.00 2019-20 143(la) ITO 7 Income Tax Income Tax 1,57,852.00 2018-19 143(3) CIT(Appeals) 8 Income Tax Income Tax 8,24,960.00 2012-13 154 CIT(Appeals) 9 Income Tax Income Tax 9,18,323.00 2020-21 154 CIT(Appeals) 10 Income Tax Income Tax 2,34,734.00 2021-22 143(1) 11 I ncome Tax Income Tax 6,257.00 2022-23 143(1)

* Inculding Interest and Refund Adjusted by

2) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, details of funds in Note No. 13 (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable

5) The Company has neither declared dividend nor distributed dividend

6) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company