SectorTextiles
Open₹18.7
Prev. Close₹18.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹18.7
Day's Low₹18.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹27.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.98
P/E55
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.29
8.18
8.09
8.03
Net Worth
13.09
12.98
12.89
12.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
18.06
23.16
30.12
29.78
yoy growth (%)
-22.03
-23.09
1.16
-7.42
Raw materials
-14.32
-19.34
-26.36
-26.69
As % of sales
79.27
83.49
87.52
89.63
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.29
-0.27
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.07
0.21
0.09
0.08
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.08
-0.21
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.06
-0.05
-0.03
Working capital
1.44
2.24
-0.15
1.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.03
-23.09
1.16
-7.42
Op profit growth
116.74
316.78
-57.3
-16.81
EBIT growth
111.39
51.03
14.68
-36.63
Net profit growth
-65.46
335.05
-33.91
81.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,393.3
|214.9
|1,62,892.83
|-168.65
|0.41
|8,120.28
|808.38
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.6
|43.44
|13,061.22
|77.94
|1.4
|1,662.58
|7.03
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
398.15
|13.33
|11,156.36
|203.56
|1.04
|2,403.94
|316.07
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
118.25
|19.8
|10,986.29
|87.82
|0.09
|1,970.34
|38.26
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
338.7
|37.31
|8,781.01
|97.08
|1.42
|1,926.65
|130.21
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Harish Baranwal
Director & CFO
Vivek Baranwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Veena Agnihotri.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nisha Tripathi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shrinarayan Khemka
Reports by Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd
Summary
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd. (Formerly known as Bholanath International Ltd) was incorporated in July 1973 as a Private Limited Company.The Company was promoted by Bholanath Baranwal. The company initially started to manufacture and export carpets. Subsequently, it covered all items of floor covering including dhurries, rag-rugs, jute mats, rubber mats, etc.The woollen and cotton dhurries were earlier manufactured by the associate concerns of the Company and got transferred to Company with effect from Jan.95. BIL had above 10 production centres covering 2190 looms with an installed capacity of 72,000 sq mtr pa.BIL tapped the capital market in Apr.95 to part-finance its Rs 6.31 cr expansion and modernisation project to upgrade its existing facilities at Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. In 1996-97, the company got into a financial cum technical joint venture with VDE, a BEF 1500 Millions.
Read More
