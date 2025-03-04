iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Share Price

18.7
(0.00%)
Nov 4, 2022|11:38:23 AM

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

18.7

Prev. Close

18.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

18.7

Day's Low

18.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

27.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.98

P/E

55

EPS

0.34

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Corporate Action

10 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Mar, 2025|08:29 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.76%

Non-Promoter- 2.16%

Institutions: 2.16%

Non-Institutions: 47.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.29

8.18

8.09

8.03

Net Worth

13.09

12.98

12.89

12.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

18.06

23.16

30.12

29.78

yoy growth (%)

-22.03

-23.09

1.16

-7.42

Raw materials

-14.32

-19.34

-26.36

-26.69

As % of sales

79.27

83.49

87.52

89.63

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.29

-0.27

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.07

0.21

0.09

0.08

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.08

-0.21

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.06

-0.05

-0.03

Working capital

1.44

2.24

-0.15

1.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.03

-23.09

1.16

-7.42

Op profit growth

116.74

316.78

-57.3

-16.81

EBIT growth

111.39

51.03

14.68

-36.63

Net profit growth

-65.46

335.05

-33.91

81.98

No Record Found

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,393.3

214.91,62,892.83-168.650.418,120.28808.38

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

25.6

43.4413,061.2277.941.41,662.587.03

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

398.15

13.3311,156.36203.561.042,403.94316.07

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

118.25

19.810,986.2987.820.091,970.3438.26

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

338.7

37.318,781.0197.081.421,926.65130.21

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harish Baranwal

Director & CFO

Vivek Baranwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Veena Agnihotri.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nisha Tripathi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shrinarayan Khemka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd

Summary

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd. (Formerly known as Bholanath International Ltd) was incorporated in July 1973 as a Private Limited Company.The Company was promoted by Bholanath Baranwal. The company initially started to manufacture and export carpets. Subsequently, it covered all items of floor covering including dhurries, rag-rugs, jute mats, rubber mats, etc.The woollen and cotton dhurries were earlier manufactured by the associate concerns of the Company and got transferred to Company with effect from Jan.95. BIL had above 10 production centres covering 2190 looms with an installed capacity of 72,000 sq mtr pa.BIL tapped the capital market in Apr.95 to part-finance its Rs 6.31 cr expansion and modernisation project to upgrade its existing facilities at Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. In 1996-97, the company got into a financial cum technical joint venture with VDE, a BEF 1500 Millions.
2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

