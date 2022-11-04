Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
18.06
23.16
30.12
29.78
yoy growth (%)
-22.03
-23.09
1.16
-7.42
Raw materials
-14.32
-19.34
-26.36
-26.69
As % of sales
79.27
83.49
87.52
89.63
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.29
-0.27
-0.18
As % of sales
1.8
1.29
0.91
0.61
Other costs
-1.98
-2.86
-3.32
-2.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.01
12.36
11.03
8.5
Operating profit
1.42
0.65
0.15
0.36
OPM
7.89
2.84
0.52
1.24
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.08
-0.21
-0.2
Interest expense
-1.47
-0.52
-0.39
-0.34
Other income
0.23
0.15
0.53
0.26
Profit before tax
0.07
0.21
0.09
0.08
Taxes
-0.02
-0.06
-0.05
-0.03
Tax rate
-33.57
-29.01
-61.9
-37.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.14
0.03
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.14
0.03
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-65.46
335.05
-33.91
81.98
NPM
0.28
0.64
0.11
0.17
