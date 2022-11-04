iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.7
(0.00%)
Nov 4, 2022|11:38:23 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

18.06

23.16

30.12

29.78

yoy growth (%)

-22.03

-23.09

1.16

-7.42

Raw materials

-14.32

-19.34

-26.36

-26.69

As % of sales

79.27

83.49

87.52

89.63

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.29

-0.27

-0.18

As % of sales

1.8

1.29

0.91

0.61

Other costs

-1.98

-2.86

-3.32

-2.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.01

12.36

11.03

8.5

Operating profit

1.42

0.65

0.15

0.36

OPM

7.89

2.84

0.52

1.24

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.08

-0.21

-0.2

Interest expense

-1.47

-0.52

-0.39

-0.34

Other income

0.23

0.15

0.53

0.26

Profit before tax

0.07

0.21

0.09

0.08

Taxes

-0.02

-0.06

-0.05

-0.03

Tax rate

-33.57

-29.01

-61.9

-37.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.14

0.03

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.14

0.03

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-65.46

335.05

-33.91

81.98

NPM

0.28

0.64

0.11

0.17

