iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Key Ratios

18.7
(0.00%)
Nov 4, 2022|11:38:23 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.16

Op profit growth

-57.3

EBIT growth

14.68

Net profit growth

-33.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.52

1.24

EBIT margin

1.61

1.42

Net profit margin

0.11

0.17

RoCE

2.15

RoNW

0.06

RoA

0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.07

0.11

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.36

-0.32

Book value per share

26.7

26.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

95.42

60

P/CEPS

-18.14

-20.37

P/B

0.25

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

17.69

19.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-61.9

-37.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

125.03

Inventory days

123.63

Creditor days

-39.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.22

-1.24

Net debt / equity

0.71

0.7

Net debt / op. profit

57.81

24.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.52

-89.63

Employee costs

-0.91

-0.61

Other costs

-11.03

-8.5

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.