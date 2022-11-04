Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.16
Op profit growth
-57.3
EBIT growth
14.68
Net profit growth
-33.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.52
1.24
EBIT margin
1.61
1.42
Net profit margin
0.11
0.17
RoCE
2.15
RoNW
0.06
RoA
0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.07
0.11
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.36
-0.32
Book value per share
26.7
26.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
95.42
60
P/CEPS
-18.14
-20.37
P/B
0.25
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
17.69
19.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-61.9
-37.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
125.03
Inventory days
123.63
Creditor days
-39.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.22
-1.24
Net debt / equity
0.71
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
57.81
24.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.52
-89.63
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.61
Other costs
-11.03
-8.5
