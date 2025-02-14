Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 30th June 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 2. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the half and quarter year ended 30th September 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 3. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 31st December 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 4. To consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 together with Audited Auditor Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 5. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 30th June 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 6. Any other agenda with the approval of chairman. 1. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 30th June, 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 2. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the half and quarter year ended 30th September, 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 3. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 31st December, 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 4. Considered and approved audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 together with Audited Auditor Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 5. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 30th June, 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)