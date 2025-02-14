iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Board Meeting

18.7
(0.00%)
Nov 4, 2022|11:38:23 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial statement along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 any other agenda with the approval of chair Thanks Vivek Baranwal Director & CFO Outcome of board meeting held on today for considered and approved unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 along with Limited Review Report thereof issued by the auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting28 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 30th June 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 2. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the half and quarter year ended 30th September 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 3. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 31st December 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 4. To consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 together with Audited Auditor Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 5. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 30th June 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 6. Any other agenda with the approval of chairman. 1. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 30th June, 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 2. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the half and quarter year ended 30th September, 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 3. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 31st December, 2023 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 4. Considered and approved audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 together with Audited Auditor Report thereon to the Board for their approval. 5. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter year ended 30th June, 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)

