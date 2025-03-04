Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Summary

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd. (Formerly known as Bholanath International Ltd) was incorporated in July 1973 as a Private Limited Company.The Company was promoted by Bholanath Baranwal. The company initially started to manufacture and export carpets. Subsequently, it covered all items of floor covering including dhurries, rag-rugs, jute mats, rubber mats, etc.The woollen and cotton dhurries were earlier manufactured by the associate concerns of the Company and got transferred to Company with effect from Jan.95. BIL had above 10 production centres covering 2190 looms with an installed capacity of 72,000 sq mtr pa.BIL tapped the capital market in Apr.95 to part-finance its Rs 6.31 cr expansion and modernisation project to upgrade its existing facilities at Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. In 1996-97, the company got into a financial cum technical joint venture with VDE, a BEF 1500 Millions.