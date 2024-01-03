iifl-logo
Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.12

14.12

14.12

14.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.27

40.1

29.57

20.64

Net Worth

64.39

54.22

43.69

34.76

Minority Interest

Debt

7.24

0.75

0.75

0.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

71.63

54.97

44.44

35.51

Fixed Assets

9.22

3.73

3.67

4.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.99

1.99

1.25

1.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0.1

0.07

0

Networking Capital

21.29

21.83

22.3

14.32

Inventories

11.47

8.54

12.56

9.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.06

0.06

2.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

13.92

16.84

13.15

7.35

Sundry Creditors

-0.7

-0.67

-0.96

-1.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.4

-2.94

-2.51

-3.22

Cash

39

27.33

17.16

15.99

Total Assets

71.63

54.98

44.45

35.5

