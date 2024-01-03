Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.12
14.12
14.12
14.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.27
40.1
29.57
20.64
Net Worth
64.39
54.22
43.69
34.76
Minority Interest
Debt
7.24
0.75
0.75
0.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
71.63
54.97
44.44
35.51
Fixed Assets
9.22
3.73
3.67
4.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.99
1.99
1.25
1.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.1
0.07
0
Networking Capital
21.29
21.83
22.3
14.32
Inventories
11.47
8.54
12.56
9.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.06
0.06
2.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.92
16.84
13.15
7.35
Sundry Creditors
-0.7
-0.67
-0.96
-1.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.4
-2.94
-2.51
-3.22
Cash
39
27.33
17.16
15.99
Total Assets
71.63
54.98
44.45
35.5
No Record Found
