Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
986.25
|35.26
|2,41,182.9
|2,047
|0
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
152.05
|13.04
|1,89,812.03
|3,169.19
|2.37
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
893.3
|20.22
|91,124.47
|107.53
|0.22
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,897.35
|42.7
|56,061.95
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
670.8
|21.3
|55,258.46
|924.94
|0.45
|10,785.53
|196.61
