Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd Peer Comparison

SHRI HARE-KRISHNA SPONGE IRON LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

986.25

35.262,41,182.92,047031,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

152.05

13.041,89,812.033,169.192.3733,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

893.3

20.2291,124.47107.530.2213,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,897.35

42.756,061.95813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

670.8

21.355,258.46924.940.4510,785.53196.61

