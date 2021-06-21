Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.23
0.45
-0.14
-0.88
Other operating items
Operating
-1.23
0.45
-0.14
-0.88
Capital expenditure
-1.16
0.15
-0.59
0.52
Free cash flow
-2.39
0.6
-0.73
-0.36
Equity raised
-2.94
-4.04
-5.86
-6.56
Investing
0.25
0
0
0
Financing
-20.33
94.3
74.96
8.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-25.41
90.86
68.37
2.04
No Record Found
