Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Share Price Live

3.13
(1.95%)
Jun 21, 2021|01:06:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.13
  • Day's High3.13
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.07
  • Day's Low3.13
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E3.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.15
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.13

Prev. Close

3.07

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

3.13

Day's Low

3.13

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.12

P/E

3.82

EPS

0.82

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:05 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 1.97%

Institutions: 1.97%

Non-Institutions: 23.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

-0.93

-1.22

-1.56

Net Worth

9.32

9.06

8.77

8.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.23

0.45

-0.14

-0.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rajendra Kumar Jain

Managing Director

Bhupendra Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Arushi Jain

Independent Director

Vivek Patni

Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

B-19 Lal Bahadur Nagar,

Malviya Nagar,

Rajasthan - 302017

Tel: 91-141-2554270

Website: http://www.shrikalyan.com

Email: shrikalyan25@hotmail.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 99,

Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,

Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-011-29961281

Website: -

Email: beetalrta@gmail.com

Summary

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd was incorporated in Jan.93 as a private Ltd company. The Company was converted into a public Ltd company by passing a special resolution of the extra ordinary general meeting ...
Reports by Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd is ₹3.12 Cr. as of 21 Jun ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd is 3.82 and 0.31 as of 21 Jun ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Jun ‘21

What is the CAGR of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd?

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.11%, 3 Years at 1.31%, 1 Year at 1.95%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 1.95% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 1.97 %
Public - 23.04 %

