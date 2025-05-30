Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2025 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31 2025 and Cash Flow Statements for the year ended on March 31 2025 and to take on record the Auditors Report thereon; The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, May, 30, 2025 at Registered Office of the Company situated at B-19, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur-302017 (Rajasthan), which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Audited Financial results of the Company, for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2025 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith as Annexure - I) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

SHRI KALYAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Registered Office of the Company situated at B-19, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur-302017 (Rajasthan), which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:45 P.M., inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith). Further, the extract of Un-audited Financial results will also be published in the newspapers in compliance with Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations; 2. Took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un- audited financial results for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024 (enclosed herewith). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SHRI KALYAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. 3. To approve the appointment of Mr. Vivek Patni as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 4. To approve the Postal Ballot Notice. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company situated at B-19, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur-302017 (Rajasthan), which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 P.M. inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial results of the Company for quarter and half year ended on September 30,2024 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the half-year ended on September 30, 2024 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith). Further, the extract of Un-audited Financial results will also be published in the newspapers in compliance with Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations; 2. Took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un- audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (enclosed herewith). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

