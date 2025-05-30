iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

3.13
(1.95%)
Jun 21, 2021|01:06:13 PM

Sh. Kalyan Hold. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202523 May 2025
Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2025 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31 2025 and Cash Flow Statements for the year ended on March 31 2025 and to take on record the Auditors Report thereon; The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, May, 30, 2025 at Registered Office of the Company situated at B-19, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur-302017 (Rajasthan), which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Audited Financial results of the Company, for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2025 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith as Annexure - I) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
SHRI KALYAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Registered Office of the Company situated at B-19, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur-302017 (Rajasthan), which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:45 P.M., inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith). Further, the extract of Un-audited Financial results will also be published in the newspapers in compliance with Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations; 2. Took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un- audited financial results for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024 (enclosed herewith). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SHRI KALYAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. 3. To approve the appointment of Mr. Vivek Patni as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 4. To approve the Postal Ballot Notice. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company situated at B-19, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur-302017 (Rajasthan), which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 P.M. inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial results of the Company for quarter and half year ended on September 30,2024 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the half-year ended on September 30, 2024 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith). Further, the extract of Un-audited Financial results will also be published in the newspapers in compliance with Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations; 2. Took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un- audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (enclosed herewith). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
SHRI KALYAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon; 2. To approve day date time and notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters connected therewith; 3. To approve Boards Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24; 4. To recommend the re-appointment of M/s Rajvanshi & Associates Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company; and 5. To re-appointment of Mr. Vinod Patni (DIN: 05249134) as Non- executive Independent Director of the Company Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26 July 2024 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Sh. Kalyan Hold.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.