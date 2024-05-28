TO SHRI KALYAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shri Kalyan Holdings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss

(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,

("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide an audit opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

Paragraph 41(b) of this SA explains that the shaded material below can be located in an Appendix to the auditors report. Paragraph 41(c) explains that when law, regulation or applicable auditing standards expressly permit, reference can be made to a website of an appropriate authority that contains the description of the auditors responsibilities, rather than including this material in the auditors report, provided that the description on the website addresses, and is not inconsistent with, the description of the auditors responsibilities below. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements of branches included in the standalone financial statements of the Company as the company has not any branch. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration that is not paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made a provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds which are material either individually or in the aggregate have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b). The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds which are material either individually or in the aggregate have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as mentioned under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURES TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report in Paragraph 2 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, we report that:

i: Reporting on Property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Asset

(a) (i)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programmes of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of one year. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company holds immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) and the title deeds of such property are in the name of the company as per the relevant documents.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year being under cost model. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii: Reporting on Inventory

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital or working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company for the respective quarters.

iii: Reporting on Loan, Investment, Guarantees, Securities and Advances in nature of loan

(a) To the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the investments made by the company and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee, security during the year. (c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, granted by the Company as part of its business for providing loans to customers, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the voluminous nature of loan transactions, it is not practicable to furnish entity- wise details of amount due, due date for repayment or receipt and the extent of delays in respect of loans and advances which were not repaid / paid when they were due or were repaid / paid with a delay, in the normal course of lending business. (d) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the aggregate amount of loans, where any installment is overdue for more than 90 days as at 31 March 2024 is Rs. 55 Lacs. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the overdue amount of principal and interest thereon. (e) The Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause

3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv: Reporting on Compliance of section 185 and 186:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no loans, guarantees, investments and securities granted/provided in respect of which provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon.

v: Reporting on Deposits:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year, had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year and there are no amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi: Reporting on Cost records:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii: Reporting on Statutory Dues:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion: -

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income tax, Goods and Services Tax, Custom Duty, cess, Tax Deducted at source under Income Tax and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. (c)

In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no such transactions which were not recorded in the books of accounts earlier and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of Order are not applicable.

ix: Reporting on Repayment and usage Borrowings:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debentures or bonds holders during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, government or any government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for short term purposes. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x: Reporting to use of money raised through issue of own shares:

(a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year as per Section 42 and 62 of Companies Act, 2013.Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xi: Reporting on Fraud:

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since no fraud by company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit, accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xi) (b) of the Order are not applicable. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii: Reporting on Nidhi Company:

The company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii: Reporting on Related Party Transactions:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv: Reporting on Internal Audit:

(a) In our opinion and based on our examination of, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv: Reporting on Non-cash transactions with Directors:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(XV) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi: Reporting on Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act:

(a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934 and such registration has been obtained by the Company. (b) The Company has conducted non-banking financial activities during the year and the Company holds valid Certificate of Registration from the RBI as per the Reverse Bank of India Act, 1934. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. (d) The Group has no CIC which are part of the Group.

xvii: Reporting on Cash Losses:

The company has not any incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year company as per the cash flow statement provided by the company.

xiii: Reporting on Auditors resignation:

According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been a resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and the new auditor appointed has taken into consideration all the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix: Reporting on Financial Position:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company, We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as an when they fall due. xx: Reporting on CSR Compliance:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of clause 3 (xx) of the order are not applicable because of company not liable for CSR activities u/s 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xxi: Reporting on the Opinion:

The Company did not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURES TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(ANNEXURE "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shri Kalyan Holdings Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as on March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Rajvanshi & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No.: 005069C