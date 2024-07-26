|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26 July 2024 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations Notice of Book closure and share transfer register (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Please find the attached proceedings of 32nd AGM of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Submission of Voting results along with Scrutinizer Report Intimation of appointment of statutory Auditor under Regulation 30 Intimation of appointment of Independent Director of the Company approved in the AGM of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Please find the attached clarification on delayed submission of proceedings of 32nd AGM of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
