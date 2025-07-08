Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd Summary

Shri Kalyan Holdings Ltd was incorporated in Jan.93 as a private Ltd company. The Company was converted into a public Ltd company by passing a special resolution of the extra ordinary general meeting held in Dec.94.The company is promoted by shri Rajendra kumar Bhanwarlal Jain and family. The company is presently engaged in the business of Investment Banking including Securities Trading and proposes to commence the activites of leasing , Hire Purchase, Bills discounting etc from Apr.96 Onwards. The company came out with the public issue of 60 lacs Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 600 lacs. The Company is planning to expand its network and infrastructural Facilities to enlarge its non fund based activities.The company plan to carry on business of investment Banking, Securities trading, Leasing /Hire purchase, providing intercorporate Deposits, Bill Discounting and corporate Advisory services by augmenting long term resources to meet its planned growth.