TO THE MEMBERS OF SHRI KESHAV CEMENTS & INFRA LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SHRI KESHAV CEMENTS

& INFRA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March

31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Based on the information provided and records produced before us, the Company has made an advance payment of GST amounting to Rs. 641.52 Lakhs plus interest and penalties amounting to Rs. 218.11 Lakhs in the financial year 2020-

21 & 2021-22, based on a search conducted by GST Intelligence at company premises. The GST liability was pertaining to financial year 2018-19 and 2019-20. However, as per the information and explanation provided to us as at the reporting date, the investigation by DGGI is not complete. Such amounts are included as part of other current assets in the financial statements. Since the investigation is not completed and orders are not issued, therefore we are unable to comment on the impact of the financial statements.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those

SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for qualified opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Measurement of inventory quantities Our audit procedures relating to the measurement of inventory quantities included the following: Refer Notes S & 6 to the financial statements. Understanding and evaluating the design and testing the operating effectiveness of controls over the physical count process and measurement of such inventory; This was determined a key audit matter, as the measurement of these inventory quantities lying at the Companys yards, smelters and silos is complex and involves significant judgements and estimates resulting from measuring the surface, dip measurement of material in tanks/silos and such other parameters. Evaluation of the competency and capabilities of the people involved. The Company uses internal experts, to perform volumetric surveys and assessments basis which the quantities of these inventories are estimated. Physically observing inventory measurement and count procedures carried out by management using experts to assess its appropriateness and completeness and performing roll forward procedures; and Obtaining and inspecting inventory measurement and physical count results for such inventories, including assessing and evaluating the results of analysis performed and adjustments made by management in respect of differences between book and physical quantities. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any material exceptions in the measurement of inventory quantities.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial

Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the backup of the books of account and other relevant books and papers in electronic mode has not been kept on servers physically located in India on a daily basis and for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other

Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as at 31 March 2024 Refer Note 40 to the financial statements. b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note no 45 (9) to the Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company, or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note no 45 (10) to the Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under (i) and (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

e. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, except where in respect of books of records pertaining to Petrol and diesel segment and books pertaining to Goa branch, the accounting software did not have audit trail (edit log) feature enabled throughout the year.

Further the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software having a feature of audit trail. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

C. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197, read with Schedule V to the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants,

(Firms Registration No. 302049E)

Sd/-

CA. Vijay Jain

Partner

(Membership No.077508) UDIN: 24077508BKCRRN8446 Date: 24th May, 2024

Place: Bengaluru

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra

Limited of even date)

i) a) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment:

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. B. The Company does not have any intangible assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (i) (a) (B) is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The deviations noted between the books of accounts and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks have been disclosed in Note 47 of the financial statements explain the reasons for the same.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or provided security or advances in the nature of loans to any Company, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The company has granted loans to Companies during the year. The Company has not provided any loans to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

a) The details of loans granted by the company is as follows:

A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year, the details of which are as under:

Amount (Rs. in Particulars Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - In nature of loans 800.00 Balance outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date - In nature of loans 443.40

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not

prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no overdue amounts for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposits other than those in the normal course of business, hence the provision of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under not applicable to the company; Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 (as amended) prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including

Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts of the company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender from whom the loan is borrowed during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the money raised by way of the term loans were applied for the purpose for which those are raised, except for the following cases:

Nature of the funds Raised Name of the Lender Amount Diverted (Rs.) Purpose for which amount was sanctioned Purpose for which amount was utilised Remarks Term Loan Canara Bank 50.02 Lakhs Capital Nature expenditure Revenue Nature -

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on the examination of financial statements, the Company is not having any subsidiary or Joint venture or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. f) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on the examination of financial statements, the Company is not having any subsidiary or Joint venture or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year, and requirement of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, no report under 143(12) of the Act in form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, has been filed with the Central Government.

c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanation given by the management to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act

xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence a Certificate of Registration (CoR) is not required as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current and previous financial year

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants,

(Firms Registration No. 302049E)

Sd/-

CA. Vijay Jain

Partner

(Membership No.077508) UDIN: 24077508BKCRRN8446 Date: 24th May, 2024 Place: Bengaluru

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra

Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial statements of SHRI KESHAV CEMENTS & INFRA LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants,

(Firms Registration No. 302049E)

Sd/-

CA. Vijay Jain

Partner

(Membership No.077508) UDIN: 24077508BKCRRN8446 Date: 24th May 2024 Place: Bengaluru