Summary

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited (formerly known as Katwa Udyog Limited) was established in March, 1993. The Company name was changed to Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited on July 25, 2017. The Company is promoted by first-generation entrepreneurs from upcountry place. Accordingly, the Company took over the ailing sick Sangam Cements, Kaladgi from KSFC and in the second stage the Company again took over the sick cement mill of SHRI QUALITY CEMENT LIMITED Lokapur from IDBI in year 2007 and after implementing programs of substantial expansion and modernization to these sick units, both units, which are presently running successfully.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Ordinary Portland Cement. It offers project consultancy for construction. The Companys cement is sold under the brand name Keshav, Jyoti Gold and Jyoti Power in Karnataka, Goa and the West Coast and Southern Maharashtra. It diversified the business in Green Energy through Solar Power Generation. Further, all of these business activities are carried out by the Company in the Northern Parts of Karnataka.The cement is manufactured by West German VSK technology, a technology known for producing high strength, quality cement. State of art technology, high-end communication and computerized network, specialized testing equipments and stringent quality checking policies ensure customers a high quality, durable and economical OPC cement.The plants located at Lokapur and Kaladagi were made fully operational in

