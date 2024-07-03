iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Share Price

192.05
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open199.7
  • Day's High204.7
  • 52 Wk High319.25
  • Prev. Close199.7
  • Day's Low192
  • 52 Wk Low 175.6
  • Turnover (lac)7.56
  • P/E58.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value57.14
  • EPS3.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)336.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

199.7

Prev. Close

199.7

Turnover(Lac.)

7.56

Day's High

204.7

Day's Low

192

52 Week's High

319.25

52 Week's Low

175.6

Book Value

57.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

336.33

P/E

58.39

EPS

3.42

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.98%

Non-Promoter- 2.50%

Institutions: 2.50%

Non-Institutions: 36.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.98

35.66

11.66

11.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

86.5

12.96

10.03

0.98

Net Worth

102.48

48.62

21.69

12.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

80.43

68.01

52.05

51.56

yoy growth (%)

18.27

30.66

0.93

-6.96

Raw materials

-40.89

-29.32

-25.88

-19.69

As % of sales

50.83

43.12

49.73

38.19

Employee costs

-3.39

-3.53

-2.9

-2.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.75

-1.87

0.28

3.09

Depreciation

-16.23

-11.52

-6.51

-4.38

Tax paid

-2.68

-5.76

-2

-1.33

Working capital

11.18

31.03

-22.13

9.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.27

30.66

0.93

-6.96

Op profit growth

-1.22

260.7

-51.88

21.9

EBIT growth

-33.67

1,221.82

-89.73

19.12

Net profit growth

10.45

344.58

-197.47

-58.24

No Record Found

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Venkatesh H Katwa

Managing Director

Vilas H Katwa

Executive Director & CFO

Deepak Katwa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Balasaheb Anantrao Mestri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Radhika Pinal Dewani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K C Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd

Summary

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited (formerly known as Katwa Udyog Limited) was established in March, 1993. The Company name was changed to Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited on July 25, 2017. The Company is promoted by first-generation entrepreneurs from upcountry place. Accordingly, the Company took over the ailing sick Sangam Cements, Kaladgi from KSFC and in the second stage the Company again took over the sick cement mill of SHRI QUALITY CEMENT LIMITED Lokapur from IDBI in year 2007 and after implementing programs of substantial expansion and modernization to these sick units, both units, which are presently running successfully.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Ordinary Portland Cement. It offers project consultancy for construction. The Companys cement is sold under the brand name Keshav, Jyoti Gold and Jyoti Power in Karnataka, Goa and the West Coast and Southern Maharashtra. It diversified the business in Green Energy through Solar Power Generation. Further, all of these business activities are carried out by the Company in the Northern Parts of Karnataka.The cement is manufactured by West German VSK technology, a technology known for producing high strength, quality cement. State of art technology, high-end communication and computerized network, specialized testing equipments and stringent quality checking policies ensure customers a high quality, durable and economical OPC cement.The plants located at Lokapur and Kaladagi were made fully operational in
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd share price today?

The Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹192.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd is ₹336.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd is 58.39 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd is ₹175.6 and ₹319.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd?

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.16%, 3 Years at 49.89%, 1 Year at -18.42%, 6 Month at -0.50%, 3 Month at -1.75% and 1 Month at 0.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.99 %
Institutions - 2.50 %
Public - 36.51 %

