SectorCement
Open₹199.7
Prev. Close₹199.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.56
Day's High₹204.7
Day's Low₹192
52 Week's High₹319.25
52 Week's Low₹175.6
Book Value₹57.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)336.33
P/E58.39
EPS3.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.98
35.66
11.66
11.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
86.5
12.96
10.03
0.98
Net Worth
102.48
48.62
21.69
12.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
80.43
68.01
52.05
51.56
yoy growth (%)
18.27
30.66
0.93
-6.96
Raw materials
-40.89
-29.32
-25.88
-19.69
As % of sales
50.83
43.12
49.73
38.19
Employee costs
-3.39
-3.53
-2.9
-2.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.75
-1.87
0.28
3.09
Depreciation
-16.23
-11.52
-6.51
-4.38
Tax paid
-2.68
-5.76
-2
-1.33
Working capital
11.18
31.03
-22.13
9.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.27
30.66
0.93
-6.96
Op profit growth
-1.22
260.7
-51.88
21.9
EBIT growth
-33.67
1,221.82
-89.73
19.12
Net profit growth
10.45
344.58
-197.47
-58.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Venkatesh H Katwa
Managing Director
Vilas H Katwa
Executive Director & CFO
Deepak Katwa
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Balasaheb Anantrao Mestri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Radhika Pinal Dewani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K C Patil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd
Summary
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited (formerly known as Katwa Udyog Limited) was established in March, 1993. The Company name was changed to Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited on July 25, 2017. The Company is promoted by first-generation entrepreneurs from upcountry place. Accordingly, the Company took over the ailing sick Sangam Cements, Kaladgi from KSFC and in the second stage the Company again took over the sick cement mill of SHRI QUALITY CEMENT LIMITED Lokapur from IDBI in year 2007 and after implementing programs of substantial expansion and modernization to these sick units, both units, which are presently running successfully.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Ordinary Portland Cement. It offers project consultancy for construction. The Companys cement is sold under the brand name Keshav, Jyoti Gold and Jyoti Power in Karnataka, Goa and the West Coast and Southern Maharashtra. It diversified the business in Green Energy through Solar Power Generation. Further, all of these business activities are carried out by the Company in the Northern Parts of Karnataka.The cement is manufactured by West German VSK technology, a technology known for producing high strength, quality cement. State of art technology, high-end communication and computerized network, specialized testing equipments and stringent quality checking policies ensure customers a high quality, durable and economical OPC cement.The plants located at Lokapur and Kaladagi were made fully operational in
The Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹192.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd is ₹336.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd is 58.39 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd is ₹175.6 and ₹319.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.16%, 3 Years at 49.89%, 1 Year at -18.42%, 6 Month at -0.50%, 3 Month at -1.75% and 1 Month at 0.05%.
