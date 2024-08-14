AGM 26/09/2024 At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, 14/08/2024, the following items of business were transacted. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results and segment-wise Revenue Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Fixed the Day, Date, Time and Venue of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Considered the appointment of Mr. Akshay Jadhav, (Membership No. 12650) proprietor of M/s. Akshay Jadhav & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process at the ensuing AGM. 5. Took note of the Commissioning of additional 3 MW Solar Plant, at Biserhalli, Koppal District, Karnataka, bringing the total capacity of the Solar Plant of the Company to 40 MW. The Meeting started at 11:00 AM and was concluded at 02:10 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) For the purpose of provided e-voting facility to the members of the Company, for exercising their right to vote in respect of 31st AGM in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and amendment rules, 2015, thereof, and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to avail e-voting services of NSDL. The Schedule of events for e-voting is as detailed in the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) Revised Outcome: The 31st AGM of Company was conducted on 26/09/2024 and commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:15 PM. The Chairman oversaw the process for voting of the Agenda items as mentioned in the Notice for the 31st AGM. The 31st AGM of the Company was conducted on Thursday, 26th September, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company which starter at 11:00AM and concluded at 12:15 PM. The resolution as mentioned in the Notice of the AGM were discussed and the Shareholders cast their respective votes for the same. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Please find attached with the Covering letter, with physical signature, the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 31st AGM conducted by the Company on 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)