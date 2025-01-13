Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.98
35.66
11.66
11.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
86.5
12.96
10.03
0.98
Net Worth
102.48
48.62
21.69
12.64
Minority Interest
Debt
192.91
180.26
216.29
177.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.86
33.29
28.88
31.74
Total Liabilities
330.25
262.17
266.86
222.15
Fixed Assets
270.42
213.21
215.52
184.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.68
4.14
1.97
1.92
Networking Capital
38.72
36.34
40.98
27.97
Inventories
30.63
28.37
28.05
24.76
Inventory Days
112.34
Sundry Debtors
5.17
4.12
5.47
4.29
Debtor Days
19.46
Other Current Assets
35.32
20.49
16.5
10.55
Sundry Creditors
-15.09
-5.18
-1.76
-4.44
Creditor Days
20.14
Other Current Liabilities
-17.31
-11.46
-7.28
-7.19
Cash
14.39
8.46
8.38
7.52
Total Assets
330.25
262.17
266.85
222.15
