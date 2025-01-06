iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

192.05
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shri Keshav FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.75

-1.87

0.28

3.09

Depreciation

-16.23

-11.52

-6.51

-4.38

Tax paid

-2.68

-5.76

-2

-1.33

Working capital

11.18

31.03

-22.13

9.07

Other operating items

Operating

-13.49

11.87

-30.36

6.44

Capital expenditure

19.24

108.2

20.58

47.51

Free cash flow

5.74

120.07

-9.78

53.95

Equity raised

18.14

39.51

32.89

28.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

67.8

67.31

134.65

82.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.51

Net in cash

91.69

226.89

157.76

165.53

