Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.75
-1.87
0.28
3.09
Depreciation
-16.23
-11.52
-6.51
-4.38
Tax paid
-2.68
-5.76
-2
-1.33
Working capital
11.18
31.03
-22.13
9.07
Other operating items
Operating
-13.49
11.87
-30.36
6.44
Capital expenditure
19.24
108.2
20.58
47.51
Free cash flow
5.74
120.07
-9.78
53.95
Equity raised
18.14
39.51
32.89
28.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
67.8
67.31
134.65
82.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.51
Net in cash
91.69
226.89
157.76
165.53
No Record Found
