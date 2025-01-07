iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

199.95
(2.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

80.43

68.01

52.05

51.56

yoy growth (%)

18.27

30.66

0.93

-6.96

Raw materials

-40.89

-29.32

-25.88

-19.69

As % of sales

50.83

43.12

49.73

38.19

Employee costs

-3.39

-3.53

-2.9

-2.47

As % of sales

4.22

5.19

5.57

4.79

Other costs

-9.89

-8.57

-15.89

-14.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.3

12.6

30.53

27.3

Operating profit

26.25

26.57

7.36

15.31

OPM

32.63

39.07

14.15

29.69

Depreciation

-16.23

-11.52

-6.51

-4.38

Interest expense

-16.07

-17.42

-0.89

-8.37

Other income

0.3

0.5

0.32

0.53

Profit before tax

-5.75

-1.87

0.28

3.09

Taxes

-2.68

-5.76

-2

-1.33

Tax rate

46.65

307.97

-703.51

-43.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.43

-7.63

-1.71

1.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.43

-7.63

-1.71

1.76

yoy growth (%)

10.45

344.58

-197.47

-58.24

NPM

-10.48

-11.23

-3.3

3.41

