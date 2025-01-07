Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
80.43
68.01
52.05
51.56
yoy growth (%)
18.27
30.66
0.93
-6.96
Raw materials
-40.89
-29.32
-25.88
-19.69
As % of sales
50.83
43.12
49.73
38.19
Employee costs
-3.39
-3.53
-2.9
-2.47
As % of sales
4.22
5.19
5.57
4.79
Other costs
-9.89
-8.57
-15.89
-14.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.3
12.6
30.53
27.3
Operating profit
26.25
26.57
7.36
15.31
OPM
32.63
39.07
14.15
29.69
Depreciation
-16.23
-11.52
-6.51
-4.38
Interest expense
-16.07
-17.42
-0.89
-8.37
Other income
0.3
0.5
0.32
0.53
Profit before tax
-5.75
-1.87
0.28
3.09
Taxes
-2.68
-5.76
-2
-1.33
Tax rate
46.65
307.97
-703.51
-43.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.43
-7.63
-1.71
1.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.43
-7.63
-1.71
1.76
yoy growth (%)
10.45
344.58
-197.47
-58.24
NPM
-10.48
-11.23
-3.3
3.41
