Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company interalia: 1. To accept the resignation of Mrs. Varsha Shirgurkar from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 01st January 2025. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mrs. Nikita Karnani as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of the company w.e.f. 01st January 2025. At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. 24th December, 2024 at 11.00 A.M., the following items of business were transacted: 1. Accepted the resignation of Mrs. Varsha Shirgurkar from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 01st January, 2025. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Nikita Karnani as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of the company w.e.f. 01st January, 2025. 3. Appointed M/s. Akshay Jadhav & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries, (Peer Reviewed) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 10.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company interalia: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results and segment-wise Revenue Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 14th November, 2024, the following items of business were transacted.- 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results and segment-wise Revenue Results for the quarter/Half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. as the Registrar & Share Transfer agents of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors Meeting will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Reg Off of the Company interalia: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results and segment-wise Revenue Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. To fix the Day Date Time and Venue of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider the appointment of Mr. Akshay Jadhav (Membership No. 12650) proprietor of M/s. Akshay Jadhav & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process at the ensuing AGM. We have already submitted for Prohibitions of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors Designated Employees and insiders from 01/06/2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results (both days inclusive). Please take on record. At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, 14/08/2024, the following items of business were transacted. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results and segment-wise Revenue Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Fixed the Day, Date, Time and Venue of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Considered the appointment of Mr. Akshay Jadhav, (Membership No. 12650) proprietor of M/s. Akshay Jadhav & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process at the ensuing AGM. 5. Took note of the Commissioning of additional 3 MW Solar Plant, at Biserhalli, Koppal District, Karnataka, bringing the total capacity of the Solar Plant of the Company to 40 MW. The Meeting started at 11:00 AM and was concluded at 02:10 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company interalia: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and segment-wise Revenue Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and take note of the Auditors Report on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 24th May, 2024, the following items of business were transacted.- 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year/quarter ended 31st March, 2024 2. Considered and took note of the Auditors Report on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Considered and approved increment in the Managerial Remuneration of the following Executive Directors to Rs. 3,00,000/- per month, w.e.f. 1st May, 2024: 1) Mr. Venkatesh Katwa - Chairman/Director; 2) Mr. Vilas Katwa - Managing Director; 3) Mr. Deepak Katwa - Chief Financial Officer/Director; Please find attached the Results for the year/quarter ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024