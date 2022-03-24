To the Members of Shriram City Union Finance Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Shriram City Union Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information hereinafter referred to as Financial Statements

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, the Profit (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act.Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

4. Attention is drawn to Note No 68.8 to the Financial statements which describe the fact that the additional ECL provision on account of COVID-19 is made based on the Companys historical experience, collection efficiencies till date, internal assessment on the impacted segments and other emerging forward-looking factors on account of the pandemic. However, the actual impact may vary due to prevailing uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The Companys management is continuously monitoring the situation and the economic factors affecting the operations of the Company. Further, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Companys Financial Performance is dependent on future developments, which are highly uncertain

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the year under report. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response i Impairment and Write-offs Our key audit procedures included: The Recognition and Measurement of Impairment and Write-off of Loans and Advances involves estimates, management judgements and appropriate processing of information from the IT systems because of which the same has been identified as a key audit matter. • We test checked the computation of the Probable default (PD) which denotes the statistical pattern of occurrence of defaults in individual accounts over a period of past five years. • We also test checked the computation of the ratio of Loss Given Default (LGD) which denotes the non-recoveries (after considering the collections) till the date of Balance Sheet. • We reviewed the changes made by the management in estimating the PD and the LGD on the background of COVID 19 outbreak and additional ECL provisions made on the basis of above revisions. • We examined the computation of Impairment Losses by application of PD and LGD and ensured that the entire pool of Loans and advances has been considered for the same. • We reviewed the Internal financial controls over data extraction and data validation from the ERP system for computation of PD and LGD with the participation of our internal IT expert. • We performed analytical procedures for ascertaining of reasonableness of Impairment provisions. • We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, re-performance on a test basis and inspection of evidence in respect of computation of provisions including considering the situations where additional impairment was required for individual accounts and review of procedures and practices, justification notes and approvals in case of Bad Debts written off. • Our audit procedures did not reveal any significant inconsistencies with respect to provisions for impairment and write-offs. ii Assessment of Provisions and Contingent liabilities in respect of certain litigations including Direct and Indirect Taxes, various claims led by other parties not acknowledged as debt (Note No. 41 to the financial statements): Our audit approach involved: There is high level of judgement required in estimating the level of provisioning. The companys assessment is supported by the facts of matter, their own judgment, past experience, and advice from legal and independent tax consultants wherever considered necessary. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the Companys reported profit and state of affairs presented in the Balance Sheet. Obtaining an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design our audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances; We determined the above area as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters which requires application of judgment in interpretation of law. Accordingly, our audit was focused on analysing the facts of subject matter under consideration and judgments/ interpretation of law involved a. Understanding the current status of the litigations/ tax assessments; b. Examining recent orders and/or communication received from various tax authorities/ judicial forums and follow up action thereon; c. Evaluating the merit of the subject matter under consideration with reference to the grounds presented therein and available independent legal / tax advice d. Review and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the Company through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration, the likely outcome and consequent potential outflows on those issues; and verification of disclosures related to significant litigations and taxation matters.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information included in the Companys annual report like Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and Annual Report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements

can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in Internal Control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

9. The comparative financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2021 included in Standalone Financial Statements, were audited by the then Statutory Auditors "G.D. Apte & Co., Chartered Accountants" for the year ended March 31, 2021 whose reports dated April 30, 2021 expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

10. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

11. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31,2022 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31,2022 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer note 41 to the Financial Statement

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts. The Company does not have derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that,

to the best of the knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities Identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause 11(h)(iv)(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 24 to the standalone financial statements :

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any final dividend for the year.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIALSTATEMENTS OF SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED

THE ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 10 UNDER

THE HEADING REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE:

(i) (a) (!) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE);

(2) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) Based on our examination of the Books of Accounts and other Records of the company and based on the information and explanation provided by the management, no proceedings has been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988..

(ii) (a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Five crores (Both fund and non - fund based) by banks on the basis of security of Current Assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with the banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) The company, being a Non-Banking Financial

Company (NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934,in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The company, being a Non-Banking Financial

Company (NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting.

(d) The company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and / or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer note 10 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans / advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations as also details of reasonable steps taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year except for the dealer advances which constitute 0.29% (aggregate amount of dealer advance Rs 9,709.95/- lakhs) of the total advances as at March 31, 2022. No such loans have been granted to Promoters and Related Parties as defined under Clause 76 of Section 2 of the Act.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees in contravention of provisions of Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186(1) of the Act; the other provisions of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(v) In respect of deposits accepted, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, to the extent applicable, have been complied with. We were informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company

Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of Statutory dues

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed Statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and any other Statutory Dues to the appropriate authorities and there were no undisputed amounts payable which were in arrears as at 31st March 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the company, we report that there are no dues in respect of Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value added tax, Goods and services tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for following cases:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (Rs. In Lakhs) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Demands 7,687.17 April 2008 to September 2014 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai Kerala Value Added Tax, 2003 Value added Tax 4.65 AY 2007-08 Dy. Commissioner (Appeals) Ernakulum, Kerala Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 24,248.76 * AY 2014-15 National Faceless Appeal Centre, Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.71 AY 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 625.22 AY 2015-16 National Faceless Appeal Centre, Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 398.8 AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

*Due to technical error in Income Tax Portal, the entire taxes paid by the Company including prepaid taxes were not considered by Department in the order u/s.147 read with section 144B of the Income Tax Act dated 24/03/2022 for the A.Y.2014-15. The department has incorrectly determined the tax demand payable at Rs 24,248.76 lakhs. The Company has filed Rectification Petition u/s.154 before Jurisdictional Assessing Officer to rectify the mistakes made in the Assessment Order.

(viii) There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable;

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit, other than the instances of fraud noticed and reported by the management in terms of the regulatory provisions applicable to the Company amounting to Rs 0.70 Lakhs comprising of one instance.

(b) There is no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) There are no complaints received during the year under whistle-blower Mechanism;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence complying with the provisions of the Nidhi Rules, 2014 does not arise.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, etc., as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditor(s) for the period under audit, issued to the company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors"

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or any persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information provided to us during the course of our audit, the group to which the Company belongs has 3 CICs as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the current year the previous statutory auditors of the company have resigned due to the revised guidelines issued by Reserve bank of India vide notification No. DOS.CO.ARG/SEC.01/08/91/001/2021-22 dated 27th April 2021 regulating appointment of Statutory auditors of the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, there have been no issues, objections or concerns raised by the said outgoing statutory auditors of the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it is not required to transfer any unspent amount as at the end of the previous financial year pertaining to the year under report to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no amount which is remaining unspent for the current year under sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xxi) There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED (REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 11(F) UNDER REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT").

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of Shriram City Union Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2022 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

1. The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

2. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER

FINANCIAL REPORTING

3. A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4. Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.