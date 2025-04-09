iifl-logo
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged Share Price

1,921.8
(-0.01%)
Nov 28, 2022|03:58:54 PM

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,920.1

Prev. Close

1,922.05

Turnover(Lac.)

10,992.63

Day's High

2,210.4

Day's Low

1,904.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,883.31

P/E

10.17

EPS

189.15

Divi. Yield

1.91

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Apr, 2025|01:41 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.85%

Non-Promoter- 33.04%

Institutions: 33.04%

Non-Institutions: 30.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

66.63

66.01

66

65.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,905.85

8,052.52

7,141.95

6,325.33

Net Worth

8,972.48

8,118.53

7,207.95

6,391.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,148.46

2,501.9

-12,554.3

382.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

7,042.36

6,142.77

6,226.49

6,038.89

5,436.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,042.36

6,142.77

6,226.49

6,038.89

5,436.72

Other Operating Income

13.07

8.21

6.62

5.8

0

Other Income

4.52

10.9

6.04

2.91

2.25

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,921.1

38.275,40,971.23,705.810.4114,991.411,277.82

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,946.3

194.33,02,79110.690.0570.8251.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

124.11

24.61,60,742.621,630.661.226,763.4339.82

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

230.02

266.141,40,344.0575.180137.3739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

400.75

7.941,30,057.014,154.923.4313,043.69260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

President & Company Secretary

C R Dash

Independent Director

Venkataraman Murali

Independent Director

R Duruvasan

Chairman & Independent Directo

Debendranath Sarangi

Independent Director

Maya S Sinha

Independent Director

Diwakar B Gandhi

Managing Director & CEO

Y S Chakravarti

Director

Ignatius Michael Viljoen

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Umesh Revankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged

Summary

Shriram City Union Finance Limited is Indias premier financial services company, specializing in retail finance. The Company is a part of Chennai-based Shriram Group, Indias premier financial services chain. The Company is primarily engaged in financing small and medium enterprises, two-wheeler and pledged jewels. It also provides personal loans, auto loans, pre-owned two wheeler loans and loan against property. Presently, it operates with 986 branches across India. It has a distribution network of 3500.The Company has tie-ups with major dealers and top manufacturers across the country, giving them the advantage of quick payoffs and sanction of loans. They focus on semi urban and rural areas with products routed through either chit fund network of Shriram Chits or non chit fund network including dealers.Shriram City Union Finance Limited was incorporated on March 27, 1986 as a Private Limited Company under the name Shriram Hire Purchase Finance Private Limited. The Company started their operations with truck financing. In October 29, 1988, the Company became a Public Limited Company and changed the name to Shriram Hire Purchase Finance Limited. In March 1990, City Union Bank Ltd acquired shareholding to the extent of Rs. 20 lakh (200,000 shares at par) after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Reserve Bank of India. Consequently, the name of the company was changed to Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. The company is registered as a deposit taking asset financing NBFC wit
