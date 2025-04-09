Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,920.1
Prev. Close₹1,922.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,992.63
Day's High₹2,210.4
Day's Low₹1,904.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,883.31
P/E10.17
EPS189.15
Divi. Yield1.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
66.63
66.01
66
65.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,905.85
8,052.52
7,141.95
6,325.33
Net Worth
8,972.48
8,118.53
7,207.95
6,391.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2,148.46
2,501.9
-12,554.3
382.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
7,042.36
6,142.77
6,226.49
6,038.89
5,436.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,042.36
6,142.77
6,226.49
6,038.89
5,436.72
Other Operating Income
13.07
8.21
6.62
5.8
0
Other Income
4.52
10.9
6.04
2.91
2.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,921.1
|38.27
|5,40,971.2
|3,705.81
|0.41
|14,991.41
|1,277.82
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,946.3
|194.3
|3,02,791
|10.69
|0.05
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
124.11
|24.6
|1,60,742.62
|1,630.66
|1.22
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
230.02
|266.14
|1,40,344.05
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
400.75
|7.94
|1,30,057.01
|4,154.92
|3.43
|13,043.69
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
President & Company Secretary
C R Dash
Independent Director
Venkataraman Murali
Independent Director
R Duruvasan
Chairman & Independent Directo
Debendranath Sarangi
Independent Director
Maya S Sinha
Independent Director
Diwakar B Gandhi
Managing Director & CEO
Y S Chakravarti
Director
Ignatius Michael Viljoen
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Umesh Revankar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged
Summary
Shriram City Union Finance Limited is Indias premier financial services company, specializing in retail finance. The Company is a part of Chennai-based Shriram Group, Indias premier financial services chain. The Company is primarily engaged in financing small and medium enterprises, two-wheeler and pledged jewels. It also provides personal loans, auto loans, pre-owned two wheeler loans and loan against property. Presently, it operates with 986 branches across India. It has a distribution network of 3500.The Company has tie-ups with major dealers and top manufacturers across the country, giving them the advantage of quick payoffs and sanction of loans. They focus on semi urban and rural areas with products routed through either chit fund network of Shriram Chits or non chit fund network including dealers.Shriram City Union Finance Limited was incorporated on March 27, 1986 as a Private Limited Company under the name Shriram Hire Purchase Finance Private Limited. The Company started their operations with truck financing. In October 29, 1988, the Company became a Public Limited Company and changed the name to Shriram Hire Purchase Finance Limited. In March 1990, City Union Bank Ltd acquired shareholding to the extent of Rs. 20 lakh (200,000 shares at par) after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Reserve Bank of India. Consequently, the name of the company was changed to Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. The company is registered as a deposit taking asset financing NBFC wit
Read More
