iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1,921.8
(-0.01%)
Nov 28, 2022|03:58:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged

Shri.City Union. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,148.46

2,501.9

-12,554.3

382.16

Other operating items

Operating

2,148.46

2,501.9

-12,554.3

382.16

Capital expenditure

13.8

198.46

27.76

25.55

Free cash flow

2,162.26

2,700.36

-12,526.54

407.71

Equity raised

15,326.49

12,670.27

10,569.94

9,441.14

Investing

283.18

-1.38

21

-77.82

Financing

11,125.37

15,021.12

16,906.5

10,850.88

Dividends paid

132.01

39.6

118.75

32.97

Net in cash

29,029.31

30,429.97

15,089.65

20,654.88

Shri.City Union. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.