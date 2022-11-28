Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
66.63
66.01
66
65.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,905.85
8,052.52
7,141.95
6,325.33
Net Worth
8,972.48
8,118.53
7,207.95
6,391.32
Minority Interest
Debt
30,631.82
25,565.31
23,165.84
22,601.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39,604.3
33,683.84
30,373.79
28,992.81
Fixed Assets
228.64
222.61
229.22
80.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,836.28
1,017.32
734.14
869.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
151.66
128.15
50.73
48.41
Networking Capital
-248.93
-318.72
-315.19
-279.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.39
2.3
0.9
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
210.03
205.18
284.37
143.07
Sundry Creditors
-3.26
-3.53
-1.85
-11.77
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-460.09
-522.67
-598.61
-410.67
Cash
6,612.79
5,214.36
3,062.36
1,284.19
Total Assets
8,580.44
6,263.72
3,761.26
2,003.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.