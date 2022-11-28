iifl-logo
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

1,921.8
(-0.01%)
Nov 28, 2022|03:58:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

66.63

66.01

66

65.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,905.85

8,052.52

7,141.95

6,325.33

Net Worth

8,972.48

8,118.53

7,207.95

6,391.32

Minority Interest

Debt

30,631.82

25,565.31

23,165.84

22,601.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

39,604.3

33,683.84

30,373.79

28,992.81

Fixed Assets

228.64

222.61

229.22

80.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,836.28

1,017.32

734.14

869.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

151.66

128.15

50.73

48.41

Networking Capital

-248.93

-318.72

-315.19

-279.37

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.39

2.3

0.9

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

210.03

205.18

284.37

143.07

Sundry Creditors

-3.26

-3.53

-1.85

-11.77

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-460.09

-522.67

-598.61

-410.67

Cash

6,612.79

5,214.36

3,062.36

1,284.19

Total Assets

8,580.44

6,263.72

3,761.26

2,003.7

