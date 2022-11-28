iifl-logo
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

1,921.8
(-0.01%)
Nov 28, 2022|03:58:54 PM

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

36.85%

36.95%

34.61%

34.46%

34.6%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

33.04%

29.59%

32.17%

32.26%

32.59%

Non-Institutions

30.1%

33.45%

33.21%

33.27%

32.79%

Total Non-Promoter

63.14%

63.04%

65.38%

65.53%

65.39%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.85%

Non-Promoter- 33.04%

Institutions: 33.04%

Non-Institutions: 30.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

