Shrydus Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

11.45
(-1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.01

9.66

9.06

9.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.05

-7.75

-8.35

-8.39

Net Worth

5.96

1.91

0.71

0.67

Minority Interest

Debt

10.91

1.86

1.72

0.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.87

3.77

2.43

0.91

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.84

2.86

2.41

0.85

Inventories

0.39

0.19

0.19

0.19

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.44

5.11

3.91

2.65

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.02

0.7

0.57

0.58

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-3.14

-2.25

-2.55

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-0.02

Cash

0.03

0.91

0.03

0.06

Total Assets

16.87

3.77

2.44

0.91

