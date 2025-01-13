Shrydus Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.01
9.66
9.06
9.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.05
-7.75
-8.35
-8.39
Net Worth
5.96
1.91
0.71
0.67
Minority Interest
Debt
10.91
1.86
1.72
0.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.87
3.77
2.43
0.91
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.84
2.86
2.41
0.85
Inventories
0.39
0.19
0.19
0.19
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.44
5.11
3.91
2.65
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.02
0.7
0.57
0.58
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-3.14
-2.25
-2.55
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-0.02
Cash
0.03
0.91
0.03
0.06
Total Assets
16.87
3.77
2.44
0.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.