Shrydus Industries Ltd Share Price

12.64
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.64
  • Day's High12.64
  • 52 Wk High28.98
  • Prev. Close12.89
  • Day's Low12.64
  • 52 Wk Low 12.2
  • Turnover (lac)9.1
  • P/E13.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.97
  • EPS0.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shrydus Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12.64

Prev. Close

12.89

Turnover(Lac.)

9.1

Day's High

12.64

Day's Low

12.64

52 Week's High

28.98

52 Week's Low

12.2

Book Value

13.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.47

P/E

13.43

EPS

0.96

Divi. Yield

0

Shrydus Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Shrydus Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shrydus Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.86%

Non-Promoter- 74.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shrydus Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.01

9.66

9.06

9.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.05

-7.75

-8.35

-8.39

Net Worth

5.96

1.91

0.71

0.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.22

-2

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shrydus Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shrydus Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shrey Premal Parekh

Independent Director

Nag Bhushan Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devang Dosh

Independent Director

Samir Kothari

Executive Director

Neha Premal Parekh

Independent Director

Rashmi Anil Salvi

Independent Director

Bhavya Sudhir Shah

Non Executive Director

Ashok Chaganlal Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shrydus Industries Ltd

Summary

Shrydus Industries Limited, formerly known as VCK Capital Market Services Ltd was established in 1983. The Company name was changed to Shrydus Industries Limited in January 2023. Initially, the Company was a Boutique Investment Banking Firm, specializing in M&A, Advisory and Private Equity. Initially, the Company was engaged into Merchant Banking Operations, Investment operations, Investor Services, and Lease Financing Activities. At present, it is engaged in the business of Retail Mobilization Services. It undertake project appraisals with resource raising, structural planning and facilitates tie-ups with Financial Institutions and Potential Investors.
Company FAQs

What is the Shrydus Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shrydus Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shrydus Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shrydus Industries Ltd is ₹40.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shrydus Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shrydus Industries Ltd is 13.43 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shrydus Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shrydus Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shrydus Industries Ltd is ₹12.2 and ₹28.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shrydus Industries Ltd?

Shrydus Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.07%, 3 Years at 82.52%, 1 Year at -51.45%, 6 Month at -20.92%, 3 Month at -22.77% and 1 Month at -29.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shrydus Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shrydus Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.14 %

