SectorFinance
Open₹12.64
Prev. Close₹12.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.1
Day's High₹12.64
Day's Low₹12.64
52 Week's High₹28.98
52 Week's Low₹12.2
Book Value₹13.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.47
P/E13.43
EPS0.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.01
9.66
9.06
9.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.05
-7.75
-8.35
-8.39
Net Worth
5.96
1.91
0.71
0.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0.22
-2
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shrey Premal Parekh
Independent Director
Nag Bhushan Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devang Dosh
Independent Director
Samir Kothari
Executive Director
Neha Premal Parekh
Independent Director
Rashmi Anil Salvi
Independent Director
Bhavya Sudhir Shah
Non Executive Director
Ashok Chaganlal Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shrydus Industries Limited, formerly known as VCK Capital Market Services Ltd was established in 1983. The Company name was changed to Shrydus Industries Limited in January 2023. Initially, the Company was a Boutique Investment Banking Firm, specializing in M&A, Advisory and Private Equity. Initially, the Company was engaged into Merchant Banking Operations, Investment operations, Investor Services, and Lease Financing Activities. At present, it is engaged in the business of Retail Mobilization Services. It undertake project appraisals with resource raising, structural planning and facilitates tie-ups with Financial Institutions and Potential Investors.
The Shrydus Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shrydus Industries Ltd is ₹40.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shrydus Industries Ltd is 13.43 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shrydus Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shrydus Industries Ltd is ₹12.2 and ₹28.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shrydus Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.07%, 3 Years at 82.52%, 1 Year at -51.45%, 6 Month at -20.92%, 3 Month at -22.77% and 1 Month at -29.56%.
