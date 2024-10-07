iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrydus Industries Ltd Board Meeting

10.79
(-2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Shrydus Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
Shrydus Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair;
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Shrydus Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024
Board Meeting8 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Shrydus Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Monday July 08 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Shrydus Industries Limited held on 08th July, 2024 under Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Shrydus Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 4.00 P.M Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Shrydus Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 28th March 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Shrydus Industries Limited held today i.e., Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 107, Sagar Avenue, Above Bata, SV Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400058 of the Company inter-alia has considered and approved the business mentioned in the outcome of the company. Appointment of Ms. Rashmi Anil Salvi as an additional director under Non-executive Independent category of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Shrydus Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 09th February 2024 at 107 Sagar Avenue Above Bata SV Road Andheri (West) Mumbai- 400058 to inter alia consider and approve: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting Unaudited Result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

