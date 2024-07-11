iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrydus Industries Ltd AGM

11.01
(-1.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:52:00 PM

Shrydus Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Shrydus Industries Limited held on 08th July, 2024 under Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 41st AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, 02nd August, 2024 through video conferencing/other audio visual means Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024) Intimation for Book closure for 41st Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/07/2024) Proceeding of 41st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 41st Annual General Meeting held on Friday, August 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Announcement under regulation 30 for Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Shrydus Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

