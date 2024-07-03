Shrydus Industries Limited, formerly known as VCK Capital Market Services Ltd was established in 1983. The Company name was changed to Shrydus Industries Limited in January 2023. Initially, the Company was a Boutique Investment Banking Firm, specializing in M&A, Advisory and Private Equity. Initially, the Company was engaged into Merchant Banking Operations, Investment operations, Investor Services, and Lease Financing Activities. At present, it is engaged in the business of Retail Mobilization Services. It undertake project appraisals with resource raising, structural planning and facilitates tie-ups with Financial Institutions and Potential Investors.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.