Shrydus Industries Ltd Summary

Shrydus Industries Limited, formerly known as VCK Capital Market Services Ltd was established in 1983. The Company name was changed to Shrydus Industries Limited in January 2023. Initially, the Company was a Boutique Investment Banking Firm, specializing in M&A, Advisory and Private Equity. Initially, the Company was engaged into Merchant Banking Operations, Investment operations, Investor Services, and Lease Financing Activities. At present, it is engaged in the business of Retail Mobilization Services. It undertake project appraisals with resource raising, structural planning and facilitates tie-ups with Financial Institutions and Potential Investors.