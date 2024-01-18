|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|5 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21-Sep-2024 to 28-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting.
|BookCloser
|28 Dec 2023
|16 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 23, 2024.
