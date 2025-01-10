iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

10.6
(2.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyamkamal Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

8.29

8.29

8.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.51

-6.34

-6.08

-6.28

Net Worth

3.63

1.95

2.21

2.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0.33

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.96

2

2.26

2.06

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.95

2.03

0.04

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.09

-0.04

0.22

0.03

Inventories

0.37

0.24

0.45

0.2

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-0.25

-0.2

-0.16

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0.11

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

2.15

2

0.27

0.07

Shyamkamal Inv : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyamkamal Investments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.