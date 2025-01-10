Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
8.29
8.29
8.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.51
-6.34
-6.08
-6.28
Net Worth
3.63
1.95
2.21
2.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.33
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.96
2
2.26
2.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.95
2.03
0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.09
-0.04
0.22
0.03
Inventories
0.37
0.24
0.45
0.2
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.25
-0.2
-0.16
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.11
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
2.15
2
0.27
0.07
