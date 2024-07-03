iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Share Price

10.45
(-3.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:18:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.25
  • Day's High11.25
  • 52 Wk High13.93
  • Prev. Close10.83
  • Day's Low10.42
  • 52 Wk Low 5.18
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.25

Prev. Close

10.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.35

Day's High

11.25

Day's Low

10.42

52 Week's High

13.93

52 Week's Low

5.18

Book Value

5.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.59%

Non-Promoter- 98.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

8.29

8.29

8.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.51

-6.34

-6.08

-6.28

Net Worth

3.63

1.95

2.21

2.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.07

-0.41

-0.15

-0.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shyamkamal Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Kailashchandra Kedia

Managing Director

Jatinbhai Virendra Shah

Non Executive Director

Shikha Agarwal

Independent Director

Kashyap Bhanushankar Vachhrajani

Executive Director

Chirag Shah

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Varshney

Non Executive Director

Mavji Gala

Non Executive Director

Niraj Pandya

Non Executive Director

Ronak Doshi

Independent Director

Janak Shah

Independent Director

Simoli Raval

Additional Director

Premaram Patel

Additional Director

Meshwa Panchal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dixita Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shyamkamal Investments Ltd

Summary

Shyamkamal Investments Limited, incorporated in October, 1982 is a RBI registered NBFC listed on BSE Limited. It is promoted by Kedia family and into business of various types of short term and long term financing. Also the Company is into business of investment in securities and trading as well to maximize return on equity shareholders fund. Initially, the Company engaged in business of hire-purchase, leasing and financing lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring or letting on hire all kinds of plant and machinery and equipments.
Company FAQs

What is the Shyamkamal Investments Ltd share price today?

The Shyamkamal Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd is ₹14.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd is 0 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyamkamal Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd is ₹5.18 and ₹13.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd?

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.63%, 3 Years at -0.67%, 1 Year at 89.01%, 6 Month at -13.50%, 3 Month at -4.58% and 1 Month at -1.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.41 %

