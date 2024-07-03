Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹11.25
Prev. Close₹10.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹11.25
Day's Low₹10.42
52 Week's High₹13.93
52 Week's Low₹5.18
Book Value₹5.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
8.29
8.29
8.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.51
-6.34
-6.08
-6.28
Net Worth
3.63
1.95
2.21
2.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-0.41
-0.15
-0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Kailashchandra Kedia
Managing Director
Jatinbhai Virendra Shah
Non Executive Director
Shikha Agarwal
Independent Director
Kashyap Bhanushankar Vachhrajani
Executive Director
Chirag Shah
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Varshney
Non Executive Director
Mavji Gala
Non Executive Director
Niraj Pandya
Non Executive Director
Ronak Doshi
Independent Director
Janak Shah
Independent Director
Simoli Raval
Additional Director
Premaram Patel
Additional Director
Meshwa Panchal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dixita Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
Summary
Shyamkamal Investments Limited, incorporated in October, 1982 is a RBI registered NBFC listed on BSE Limited. It is promoted by Kedia family and into business of various types of short term and long term financing. Also the Company is into business of investment in securities and trading as well to maximize return on equity shareholders fund. Initially, the Company engaged in business of hire-purchase, leasing and financing lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring or letting on hire all kinds of plant and machinery and equipments.
Read More
The Shyamkamal Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd is ₹14.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd is 0 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyamkamal Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd is ₹5.18 and ₹13.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.63%, 3 Years at -0.67%, 1 Year at 89.01%, 6 Month at -13.50%, 3 Month at -4.58% and 1 Month at -1.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.